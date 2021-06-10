Web Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for the best that Web Development has to offer.

Have you hit your ceiling or wish to explore opportunities out in the SA market whilst building excellent experience within the Automotive Industry?

This role is for you.

Our ideal Candidates have the following skills and experience:

Prociency with HTML 4/5

Javascript

.NET C# (MVC, WebAPI)

DPHP (OOP)

RESTful Services

MsSQL / MySQL

Ionic

Angular

Bootstrap

Apache Cordova / PhoneGap

Delivering a complete front end application

Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop

Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Coordinating the workow between the graphic designer, the HTML coder, and yourself

Communicating with external web services

Strong understanding of Object Orientated programming.

Experience in Mobile development

MSSQL DB using Stored Procedure

C# API

HTML + Javascript front-end

If this role describes you, get your application across now and let us change your future!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

