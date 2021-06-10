Web Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for the best that Web Development has to offer.
Have you hit your ceiling or wish to explore opportunities out in the SA market whilst building excellent experience within the Automotive Industry?
This role is for you.
Our ideal Candidates have the following skills and experience:
- Prociency with HTML 4/5
- Javascript
- .NET C# (MVC, WebAPI)
- DPHP (OOP)
- RESTful Services
- MsSQL / MySQL
- Ionic
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- Apache Cordova / PhoneGap
- Delivering a complete front end application
- Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop
- Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS
- Coordinating the workow between the graphic designer, the HTML coder, and yourself
- Communicating with external web services
- Strong understanding of Object Orientated programming.
- Experience in Mobile development
- MSSQL DB using Stored Procedure
- C# API
- HTML + Javascript front-end
If this role describes you, get your application across now and let us change your future!
