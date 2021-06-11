Accounts Receivable Clerk

Jun 11, 2021

A large company based in Paarl is looking for a Debtors Clerk/Accounts Receivable clerk.

Reporting to the Credit Control Team Leader, the successful candidate will be responsible for assisting a team of credit controllers with related administrative duties:

Responsibilities include the following:

  • Preparation of customer claims for approval.
  • Download of claims and other relevant documents from customer portals.
  • Capturing of credit notes.
  • Filing of PODs.
  • Distribution of customer statements.
  • Assistance with processing of customer payments.

Our ideal candidate must have:

  • A Grade 12 with excellent writing & verbal communication skills in English.
  • Accounting qualification preferred.
  • 2-3 years experience in finance.
  • Computer literate in MS Word, Excel, Outlook.
  • Syspro knowledge will be advantageous.
  • The ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
  • Accuracy.
  • The ability to work under pressure & meet deadlines.

