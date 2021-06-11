Accounts Receivable Clerk

A large company based in Paarl is looking for a Debtors Clerk/Accounts Receivable clerk.

Reporting to the Credit Control Team Leader, the successful candidate will be responsible for assisting a team of credit controllers with related administrative duties:

Responsibilities include the following:

Preparation of customer claims for approval.

Download of claims and other relevant documents from customer portals.

Capturing of credit notes.

Filing of PODs.

Distribution of customer statements.

Assistance with processing of customer payments.

Our ideal candidate must have:

A Grade 12 with excellent writing & verbal communication skills in English.

Accounting qualification preferred.

2-3 years experience in finance.

Computer literate in MS Word, Excel, Outlook.

Syspro knowledge will be advantageous.

The ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Accuracy.

The ability to work under pressure & meet deadlines.

