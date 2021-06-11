Admin Assistant at IT CAREER SWITCH

Work from home position
We are seeking an admin/marketing assistnat who will be posting our job board ads onto job boards, recording the number of applicants received, uploading data onto our CRM and occasionally speaking with customers over the phone.
Skills required
A solid understanding of how to use excel
Excellent admin skills
Customer service
Good attention to detail
Previous experience using a CRM would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Admin
- Customer Service
- CRM
- Excel
- Attention to detail