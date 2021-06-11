Admin Assistant at IT CAREER SWITCH

Jun 11, 2021

Work from home position

We are seeking an admin/marketing assistnat who will be posting our job board ads onto job boards, recording the number of applicants received, uploading data onto our CRM and occasionally speaking with customers over the phone.

Skills required
A solid understanding of how to use excel
Excellent admin skills
Customer service
Good attention to detail
Previous experience using a CRM would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Admin
  • Customer Service
  • CRM
  • Excel
  • Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position