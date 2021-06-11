Admin Assistant at IT CAREER SWITCH

Work from home position

We are seeking an admin/marketing assistnat who will be posting our job board ads onto job boards, recording the number of applicants received, uploading data onto our CRM and occasionally speaking with customers over the phone.

Skills required

A solid understanding of how to use excel

Excellent admin skills

Customer service

Good attention to detail

Previous experience using a CRM would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Admin

Customer Service

CRM

Excel

Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position