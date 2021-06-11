AML/CFT IT Systems & Data Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose
To effectively assists in developing/enhancing, supporting and maintaining functional components and implemented capability of the AML Monitoring, reporting and screening systems, and related processes; to ensure the determining of data requirements relevant to the AML function, acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets; Work with management to prioritize business and information needs; ensure very close liaison with the Bank’s IT and BDM departments; and responsible for IT capacity planning and advise to Head of Compliance (& AMLCO).
Stakeholder Management to drive Service Excellence
- Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments
- Building relationships.
- Liaise with AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator on all relevant matters
- Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and thorough solutions
- Close interaction with various teams/functions in the AML department to ensure awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution
Operational Management
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- SME on acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Mine data from primary and secondary sources
- Clean and prune data to discard irrelevant information
- Analyze and interpret results using standard statistical tools and techniques
- Pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complicated data sets
- Identify new opportunities for process improvement
- Provide concise data reports and clear data visualizations for management
- Design, create and maintain relational databases and data systems
- SME on Tonbeller AML monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system
- Responsible in conjunction with the AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator, to develop/enhance, support and maintain functional components and implementation capability of AML Monitoring and costumer & payment screening systems; related processes; continuous systems configuration and fine tuning
- Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed AML requirements into business processes
- Create business requirements and support documentation for the development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems
- Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes
- Act as nodal point for all IT issues obo the AML department
- Responsible for IT capacity planning, IT asset management and advice to AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator
Compliance Management
- Knowledge of Acts in relation to AML/CFT: FICA, POCA, POCDATARA, POPI
- Adherence to and implementation of internal procedures.
- Interpret business unit/stakeholder requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Provide appropriate advice to stakeholders pertaining to AML system related matters.
Internal Process Management
- Policy implementation and management
- Document Control
- Monthly reporting and General Reporting
People Management
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Support and drive the business’s core values.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Respond openly to feedback.
- Promote the sharing of knowledge.
- Show willingness to help others.
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
- Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.
- Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.
Training
- Specific AML/CFT/Risk Management training.
- Completion of the banks internal AML course.
- Advance Excel/Work/PowerPoint .
- High level overview training on all the Bank’s core systems and products.
- Knowledge of business processes to be able to perform effective data analysis.
- Take ownership for driving own career development areas
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
Desired Skills:
- Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes
- Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantageous
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks
- In depth knowledge and experience of AML/CFT monitoring and screening systems development and support
- Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information from multiple sources
- Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
- Ability to operate efficiently under pressure
- Attention to detail with strong analytical skills
- Knowledge of system synchronization
- Exception report knowledge (SARB)
- Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel Skills)
- Strong IT Development/support skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Compliance and Reporting
- FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency
- Customs regulation and procedures
- Analytic Problem Solving
- Effective Communication
- creative thinking
- Industry Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma