AML/CFT IT Systems & Data Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Jun 11, 2021

Primary Purpose
To effectively assists in developing/enhancing, supporting and maintaining functional components and implemented capability of the AML Monitoring, reporting and screening systems, and related processes; to ensure the determining of data requirements relevant to the AML function, acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets; Work with management to prioritize business and information needs; ensure very close liaison with the Bank’s IT and BDM departments; and responsible for IT capacity planning and advise to Head of Compliance (& AMLCO).

Stakeholder Management to drive Service Excellence

  • Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments
  • Building relationships.
  • Liaise with AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator on all relevant matters
  • Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and thorough solutions
  • Close interaction with various teams/functions in the AML department to ensure awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution

Operational Management

  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • SME on acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Mine data from primary and secondary sources
  • Clean and prune data to discard irrelevant information
  • Analyze and interpret results using standard statistical tools and techniques
  • Pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complicated data sets
  • Identify new opportunities for process improvement
  • Provide concise data reports and clear data visualizations for management
  • Design, create and maintain relational databases and data systems
  • SME on Tonbeller AML monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system
  • Responsible in conjunction with the AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator, to develop/enhance, support and maintain functional components and implementation capability of AML Monitoring and costumer & payment screening systems; related processes; continuous systems configuration and fine tuning
  • Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed AML requirements into business processes
  • Create business requirements and support documentation for the development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems
  • Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes
  • Act as nodal point for all IT issues obo the AML department
  • Responsible for IT capacity planning, IT asset management and advice to AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator

Compliance Management

  • Knowledge of Acts in relation to AML/CFT: FICA, POCA, POCDATARA, POPI
  • Adherence to and implementation of internal procedures.
  • Interpret business unit/stakeholder requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Provide appropriate advice to stakeholders pertaining to AML system related matters.

Internal Process Management

  • Policy implementation and management
  • Document Control
  • Monthly reporting and General Reporting

People Management

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Support and drive the business’s core values.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
  • Respond openly to feedback.
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge.
  • Show willingness to help others.
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
  • Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.
  • Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.

Training

  • Specific AML/CFT/Risk Management training.
  • Completion of the banks internal AML course.
  • Advance Excel/Work/PowerPoint .
  • High level overview training on all the Bank’s core systems and products.
  • Knowledge of business processes to be able to perform effective data analysis.
  • Take ownership for driving own career development areas
  • Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Desired Skills:

  • Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes
  • Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantageous
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks
  • In depth knowledge and experience of AML/CFT monitoring and screening systems development and support
  • Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information from multiple sources
  • Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion
  • Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
  • Ability to operate efficiently under pressure
  • Attention to detail with strong analytical skills
  • Knowledge of system synchronization
  • Exception report knowledge (SARB)
  • Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel Skills)
  • Strong IT Development/support skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Compliance and Reporting
  • FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency
  • Customs regulation and procedures
  • Analytic Problem Solving
  • Effective Communication
  • creative thinking
  • Industry Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

