AML/CFT IT Systems & Data Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose

To effectively assists in developing/enhancing, supporting and maintaining functional components and implemented capability of the AML Monitoring, reporting and screening systems, and related processes; to ensure the determining of data requirements relevant to the AML function, acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets; Work with management to prioritize business and information needs; ensure very close liaison with the Bank’s IT and BDM departments; and responsible for IT capacity planning and advise to Head of Compliance (& AMLCO).

Stakeholder Management to drive Service Excellence

Liaison with Bank IT and IDS/EDW departments

Building relationships.

Liaise with AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator on all relevant matters

Maintain high systems-user satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality, timely, and thorough solutions

Close interaction with various teams/functions in the AML department to ensure awareness of data requirements and system related challenges and speedy resolution

Operational Management

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

SME on acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and establish relevant internal databases/data management process, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports; Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Mine data from primary and secondary sources

Clean and prune data to discard irrelevant information

Analyze and interpret results using standard statistical tools and techniques

Pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complicated data sets

Identify new opportunities for process improvement

Provide concise data reports and clear data visualizations for management

Design, create and maintain relational databases and data systems

SME on Tonbeller AML monitoring, customer/payments screening; risk assessment systems; and FIC goAML reporting system

Responsible in conjunction with the AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator, to develop/enhance, support and maintain functional components and implementation capability of AML Monitoring and costumer & payment screening systems; related processes; continuous systems configuration and fine tuning

Participate in analysis and design sessions with business analysts, development leads and technical team in respect of the Bank’s core systems to imbed AML requirements into business processes

Create business requirements and support documentation for the development/enhancement or testing of monitoring, screening or reporting systems

Prepare and document test plans to acceptance of system changes

Act as nodal point for all IT issues obo the AML department

Responsible for IT capacity planning, IT asset management and advice to AML/CFT Monitoring & Reporting IT Systems Coordinator

Compliance Management

Knowledge of Acts in relation to AML/CFT: FICA, POCA, POCDATARA, POPI

Adherence to and implementation of internal procedures.

Interpret business unit/stakeholder requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Provide appropriate advice to stakeholders pertaining to AML system related matters.

Internal Process Management

Policy implementation and management

Document Control

Monthly reporting and General Reporting

People Management

Contribution to making the department a great place to work.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Support and drive the business’s core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Respond openly to feedback.

Promote the sharing of knowledge.

Show willingness to help others.

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.

Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.

Training

Specific AML/CFT/Risk Management training.

Completion of the banks internal AML course.

Advance Excel/Work/PowerPoint .

High level overview training on all the Bank’s core systems and products.

Knowledge of business processes to be able to perform effective data analysis.

Take ownership for driving own career development areas

Preparation and signing off of personal development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Desired Skills:

Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes

Knowledge of financial industry products and services would be advantageous

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks

In depth knowledge and experience of AML/CFT monitoring and screening systems development and support

Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information from multiple sources

Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

Ability to operate efficiently under pressure

Attention to detail with strong analytical skills

Knowledge of system synchronization

Exception report knowledge (SARB)

Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel Skills)

Strong IT Development/support skills

Excellent communication skills

Compliance and Reporting

FICA & AML knowledge and proficiency

Customs regulation and procedures

Analytic Problem Solving

Effective Communication

creative thinking

Industry Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Banking

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

