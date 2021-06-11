Area Sales Manager – Trade

My client is an international leader in general lighting for lighting professionals as well as end users, offering a broad variety of LED luminaires, advanced LED lamps and more. They are looking for an experienced Area/Sales Manager – Trade to join their KZN team.

Competencies

Luminaire experience

Lighting installation essential

Good sales track record in the industry

Computer literacy is essential and SAP with BW reporting would be advantageous

Key responsibilities:

Educating customers on new and existing products

Market research

Manage returns and quality issues

Monthly reporting

Routine calling on and managing of key customers

Providing excellent service to all new and key customers

Manage and drive the LUM business

Manage and drive the LED ranges

If you match the above requirements and are interested in the role, please do apply online. This position is only open to South African citizens. Due to the expected volume of applicants, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and if you have not received a response within 2 weeks, please know that you were unsuccessful. Thanks for your understanding.

