My client is an international leader in general lighting for lighting professionals as well as end users, offering a broad variety of LED luminaires, advanced LED lamps and more. They are looking for an experienced Area/Sales Manager – Trade to join their KZN team.
Competencies
- Luminaire experience
- Lighting installation essential
- Good sales track record in the industry
- Computer literacy is essential and SAP with BW reporting would be advantageous
Key responsibilities:
- Educating customers on new and existing products
- Market research
- Manage returns and quality issues
- Monthly reporting
- Routine calling on and managing of key customers
- Providing excellent service to all new and key customers
- Manage and drive the LUM business
- Manage and drive the LED ranges
If you match the above requirements and are interested in the role, please do apply online. This position is only open to South African citizens. Due to the expected volume of applicants, please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and if you have not received a response within 2 weeks, please know that you were unsuccessful. Thanks for your understanding.
Orange Recruiting (Pty) Ltd
Your Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal company benefits included