ASD: Assets Management ( 12 Months Contract )

JOB DESCRIPTION

Monitor and review the capturing of all physical (moveable and immoveable) assets in the physical asset management registers

Receipt of all moveable assets.

Perform quantity and quality control.

Allocation of inventory and bar code to assets.

Capturing of asset information in the relevant registers.

Asset register maintained and up-to-date.

Monitor and review the allocation of assets to asset holders.

Determination of the asset allocation according to furniture and equipment policy and procedures of the department.

Capturing of asset information on the inventory list (room list) of the asset holder.

Issuing of asset and inventory list (room list) list to asset holder.

The delivery of assets to the asset holder.

Approval of the moveable asset register updates.

Oversee and review the monitoring of assets in accordance with the relevant policy and procedures

Monitoring assets for compliance with asset control prescripts.

Monitoring assets for physical condition, utilisation functionality and financial performance.

Compliance with policies, procedures and Financial acts

Disposal of redundant and obsolete assets

Assist in developing the DST disposal plan/ strategy.

Co-ordinate and effect the disposals or transfers.

Disposal plan/ Strategy developed approved and implemented.

An analysis report on the disposal method with regards to potential market established

Promote correct implementation of sound asset management practices by

Informing guiding and advising departmental employees on asset

management matters; and contributing to the design and development of asset management

Systems, policies, strategic and annual physical asset management planning.

Comply with all prescripts and circulars communicated to employees

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATION

A tertiary qualification a NQF level 7 in Logistics / Finance or Supply Chain Management.

EXPERIENCE

3 years experience in asset management environment at supervisory level.

