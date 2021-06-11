ASD: Assets Management ( 12 Months Contract )

Jun 11, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Monitor and review the capturing of all physical (moveable and immoveable) assets in the physical asset management registers

  • Receipt of all moveable assets.
  • Perform quantity and quality control.
  • Allocation of inventory and bar code to assets.
  • Capturing of asset information in the relevant registers.
  • Asset register maintained and up-to-date.

Monitor and review the allocation of assets to asset holders.

  • Determination of the asset allocation according to furniture and equipment policy and procedures of the department.
  • Capturing of asset information on the inventory list (room list) of the asset holder.
  • Issuing of asset and inventory list (room list) list to asset holder.
  • The delivery of assets to the asset holder.
  • Approval of the moveable asset register updates.

Oversee and review the monitoring of assets in accordance with the relevant policy and procedures

  • Monitoring assets for compliance with asset control prescripts.
  • Monitoring assets for physical condition, utilisation functionality and financial performance.
  • Compliance with policies, procedures and Financial acts

Disposal of redundant and obsolete assets

  • Assist in developing the DST disposal plan/ strategy.
  • Co-ordinate and effect the disposals or transfers.
  • Disposal plan/ Strategy developed approved and implemented.
  • An analysis report on the disposal method with regards to potential market established

Promote correct implementation of sound asset management practices by

  • Informing guiding and advising departmental employees on asset
  • management matters; and contributing to the design and development of asset management
  • Systems, policies, strategic and annual physical asset management planning.
  • Comply with all prescripts and circulars communicated to employees

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATION

A tertiary qualification a NQF level 7 in Logistics / Finance or Supply Chain Management.

EXPERIENCE

3 years experience in asset management environment at supervisory level.

