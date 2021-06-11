ASD: Assets Management ( 12 Months Contract )

JOB DESCRIPTION
Monitor and review the capturing of all physical (moveable and immoveable) assets in the physical asset management registers
- Receipt of all moveable assets.
- Perform quantity and quality control.
- Allocation of inventory and bar code to assets.
- Capturing of asset information in the relevant registers.
- Asset register maintained and up-to-date.
Monitor and review the allocation of assets to asset holders.
- Determination of the asset allocation according to furniture and equipment policy and procedures of the department.
- Capturing of asset information on the inventory list (room list) of the asset holder.
- Issuing of asset and inventory list (room list) list to asset holder.
- The delivery of assets to the asset holder.
- Approval of the moveable asset register updates.
Oversee and review the monitoring of assets in accordance with the relevant policy and procedures
- Monitoring assets for compliance with asset control prescripts.
- Monitoring assets for physical condition, utilisation functionality and financial performance.
- Compliance with policies, procedures and Financial acts
Disposal of redundant and obsolete assets
- Assist in developing the DST disposal plan/ strategy.
- Co-ordinate and effect the disposals or transfers.
- Disposal plan/ Strategy developed approved and implemented.
- An analysis report on the disposal method with regards to potential market established
Promote correct implementation of sound asset management practices by
- Informing guiding and advising departmental employees on asset
- management matters; and contributing to the design and development of asset management
- Systems, policies, strategic and annual physical asset management planning.
- Comply with all prescripts and circulars communicated to employees
JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATION
A tertiary qualification a NQF level 7 in Logistics / Finance or Supply Chain Management.
EXPERIENCE
3 years experience in asset management environment at supervisory level.