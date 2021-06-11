- Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science, Engineering or related Degree
- 5 years relevant working experience
- Excellent understanding of the Financial Services, Payments and Banking Industry including aspects such as consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid, small business, commercial, co-branded and merchants.
- Demonstrated ability to incorporate new techniques to solve business problems
- Demonstrated resource planning and delivery skills
- Skills: Advanced Excel, Python, SQL, SAS
- A strategic head and a hands-on approach essential
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- Python
- SQL
- SAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Here`s an opportunity to join a leading financial institution as a Commercial Analyst, by harnessing your commercial analytical experience and helping to grow and innovate their leading brand. Your solid understanding of the banking and financial services industry together with your ability to solve business problems will be the qualities that this role require