Content Developer – Pharmacetucial – 12 month contract

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Content Developer to join their team in Tokai (Cape Town) for a 12 month contract.
The successful incumbent will be responsible for developing, improving and maintaining company content both internally and externally to achieve business goals.
Closing date for applications is 16 June 2021
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Content Planning:
- Assist Corporate Communications Manager with developing an editorial calendar and ensure relevant stakeholders such as Marketing, Human Resources and Executive team are on board
- Create 2 x monthly blog post for company Pages under guidance of Corporate Communications Manager
- Create all therapeutic area and conditions pages for company website & drive through sign off
- Create 2 x new content piece for each CAMS website and drive through sign off
- Prep all media releases for regulatory sign off and drive to completion
- Create 2 x monthly content piece for Tracto ADHD App and drive through regulatory sign off
- Manage & update KOL content calendar for company and drive with PMs
- Compile annual health awareness day calendar and share with marketing team
- Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms to increase web traffic
- Use content management systems to analyze and improve website traffic and user engagement metrics
- Ensure compliance with law (e.g., copyright and data protection) as well as Marketing Code by driving all content through internal regulatory approval process
- Stay up to date with industry (pharmaceutical) and channel (digital and print) developments and generate new ideas to draw audience’s attention both internally and externally
- Manage and be the custodian of Corporate Annual Calendars & end of year cards
Stakeholder Management:
- Collaborate with Marketing and the Digital team to plan and develop content for social media, website, intranet and any other Marketing platforms as required
- Monthly reporting sessions with Communications Manager, Digital team and Marketing Executive
- Liaise with Corporate Communications Manager and Marketing Executive to ensure brand consistency
- Prepare all internal and external content for sign off with the regulatory department
- Assist with overseeing 3rd party providers (external) and follow ups
REQUIREMENTS:
- BSc degree in Journalism, Public Relations
- 5 years content development/copy write experience
- Medical writing experience / medical background beneficial
- Technical knowledge of WordPress
Desired Skills:
- content developer
- copy writer
- pharmaceutical
- medical writing
- WordPress
- content planning
- stakeholder management