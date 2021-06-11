Content Developer – Pharmacetucial – 12 month contract

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Content Developer to join their team in Tokai (Cape Town) for a 12 month contract.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for developing, improving and maintaining company content both internally and externally to achieve business goals.

Closing date for applications is 16 June 2021

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Content Planning:

Assist Corporate Communications Manager with developing an editorial calendar and ensure relevant stakeholders such as Marketing, Human Resources and Executive team are on board

Create 2 x monthly blog post for company Pages under guidance of Corporate Communications Manager

Create all therapeutic area and conditions pages for company website & drive through sign off

Create 2 x new content piece for each CAMS website and drive through sign off

Prep all media releases for regulatory sign off and drive to completion

Create 2 x monthly content piece for Tracto ADHD App and drive through regulatory sign off

Manage & update KOL content calendar for company and drive with PMs

Compile annual health awareness day calendar and share with marketing team

Manage content distribution to online channels and social media platforms to increase web traffic

Use content management systems to analyze and improve website traffic and user engagement metrics

Ensure compliance with law (e.g., copyright and data protection) as well as Marketing Code by driving all content through internal regulatory approval process

Stay up to date with industry (pharmaceutical) and channel (digital and print) developments and generate new ideas to draw audience’s attention both internally and externally

Manage and be the custodian of Corporate Annual Calendars & end of year cards

Stakeholder Management:

Collaborate with Marketing and the Digital team to plan and develop content for social media, website, intranet and any other Marketing platforms as required

Monthly reporting sessions with Communications Manager, Digital team and Marketing Executive

Liaise with Corporate Communications Manager and Marketing Executive to ensure brand consistency

Prepare all internal and external content for sign off with the regulatory department

Assist with overseeing 3rd party providers (external) and follow ups

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc degree in Journalism, Public Relations

5 years content development/copy write experience

Medical writing experience / medical background beneficial

Technical knowledge of WordPress

Desired Skills:

content developer

copy writer

pharmaceutical

medical writing

WordPress

content planning

stakeholder management

