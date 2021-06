Conveyancing Secretary at Attorneys

Beacome part of a dynamic Conveyacing team, busy conveyacing Secretary role, responsible for bonds and transfers, dealing with the banks and developers, able to handle huge volumes.

Desired Skills:

Bonds and transfers

able to handle huge volumes

Afrikaans home language

ability to deal in the affordable housing space

File Administration

Document Drafting

Secretarial Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position