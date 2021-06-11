Credit Analyst (Listed) at Candidate Connect

Rare opportunity for a Listed Credit Analyst to join an Investment team in Durban!

This is a key role for the team essentially an Analyst, with some Portfolio manager responsibility. The person will play a lead role in the Investment team by taking ownership of the fixed interest and credit analysis process of a large income fund.

Some core areas include:

Taking responsibility for the credit management process

Interacting with the Investments and credit committees in the identification, assessment, understanding and management of credit risk

Managing the credit process for fixed income products and analysis of credit as an asset class

Liaising with arrangers, issuers and ratings agencies on upcoming and existing bond issuances

Investigating new entrants to the bond market and conducting research on similar organisations globally, if necessary

Investigating creditworthiness of banks and other lenders, corporate and government-related issuers

Analysing financial statements to assess the creditworthiness of the entity

Advising on appropriate through-the-cycle pricing for new and currently held instruments on a total return basis

Analysing legal documentation relating to bond issues and if required, following up with legal counsel

Reporting to the internal credit committee on credit exposures and developments

This role is suited to a CA(SA) / CFA /Similar with 4+ working years Fixed Income experience as a Listed Credit Analyst / Fund Manager. An effective communicator, excellent technical skills, and someone able to present complex thought (and fresh ideas) in a simple and understandable way, would be beneficial to the role.

This is an EE designated opportunity.

About The Employer:

Boutique, well-established Asset Manager.

