Customs Manager

Mainly responsible to lead an international company’s customs activities in a group of companies and its subsidiaries in SA. Ensure compliance with the applicable local customs regulations. Provide advice as the centre of competence regarding customs and foreign trade related topics. Act as the Company’s representative at the relevant business council and SARS committees as well as other relevant committees.

Qualification and Experience

Matric/Grade 12

3 year qualification or relevant equivalent

5-8 years Customs management experience

Practical experience in foreign trade law, preferably either at a big 4 consultancy or in a multinational company

Leading teams, with proven leadership skills

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Comprehensive knowledge of South African customs and foreign trade law and existing regulations

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of Government incentives such as APDP, AIS etc.

Effective communication

Strong analytic skills

Must be able to project sufficient authority to achieve compliance by other business partners.

Be able to prioritize in a high-volume

Must be self-directed/able to work independently.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead an international company’s customs activities in a group of companies and its subsidiaries in SA.

Ensure compliance with the applicable local customs regulations.

Provide advice as the centre of competence regarding customs and foreign trade related topics.

Act as the Company’s representative at the relevant business council and SARS committees as well as other relevant committees.

Manage customs audits (internal and external) and monitor any follow-up actions that need to be taken (communication, remediation etc.)

Ensure that customs/import consumption tax declarations are filed timely and monitor respective payments

Ensure all relevant import licenses and certifications are obtained and remain valid

Ensure that the broker services provided by third party service providers are monitored and valid and up to date agreements are in place

Ensure customs process documentation is in place and ensures ongoing improvement of the existing customs processes and the documentation thereof such as the “Customs Manuals”, guidelines, handbooks, checklists etc.

Perform self-assessments of the customs organization through the Internal Control System ICS Customs Control Set and collect information for the respective annual customs status reports

Monitor and inform the local customs organisation of any changes in customs regulations and take the required actions to follow up on changes, incl. timely communication of relevant changes to all business partners concerned

Lead, develop, inspire and motivate employees to high performance.

Desired Skills:

ICS

