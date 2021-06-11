Database Developer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in C/C++ development

Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin

Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Experience of Agile development processes,

Experience of the Git distributed version control system,

Experience with the Python programming language,

Experience in test automation and continuous integration,

Experience of Test Driven Development,

Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year (after the pandemic has passed).

Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.

Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.

Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis

Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus

Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.

Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.

Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position