Database Developer

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in C/C++ development
- Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
- Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Experience of Agile development processes,
- Experience of the Git distributed version control system,
- Experience with the Python programming language,
- Experience in test automation and continuous integration,
- Experience of Test Driven Development,
- Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.
- Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year (after the pandemic has passed).
- Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.
- Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.
- Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis
- Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus
- Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.
- Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.
- Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems.
