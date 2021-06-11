Database Developer

Jun 11, 2021

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Experience in C/C++ development
  • Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
  • Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Experience of Agile development processes,
  • Experience of the Git distributed version control system,
  • Experience with the Python programming language,
  • Experience in test automation and continuous integration,
  • Experience of Test Driven Development,
  • Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.
  • Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year (after the pandemic has passed).
  • Experience of software engineering to support and develop Relational Databases and associated services.
  • Experience with SQL databases such as MariaDB, MySQL and Postgres.
  • Experience with No-SQL or document oriented databases such as Elasticsearch (Solr, Lucene, ElasticStack), and Redis
  • Experience with time-series databases such as OpenTSDB, InfluxDB, and Prometheus
  • Ability to write SQL queries, stored procedures, and perform basic database development leveraging SQL database standard.
  • Experience with developing database web-APIs in Python or PHP.
  • Experience in configuring and operating distributed data storage systems.

