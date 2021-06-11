Developer: Merchant Solutions at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Internal Back Office Applications & Internet facing Applications according to specifications.

Experience

Minimum:

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2016 and higher .NET Standard & .Net Core (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of Micro Service Architecture



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Agile Development Methodology

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

