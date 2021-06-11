Developer: Merchant Solutions at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Internal Back Office Applications & Internet facing Applications according to specifications.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2016 and higher
- .NET Standard & .Net Core (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of Micro Service Architecture
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
- Agile Development Methodology
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals