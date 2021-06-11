Position: Diesel Mechanic Commercial Vehicles – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R400K neg
Job Discribtion:
- Your commercial mechanic experience is rewarded by this dynamic insurance company looking to expand their team and extend their customer claims department.
- Lots of scope for career development
Requirements:
- Trade Test a must!
- Must have a valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- commercial mechanic experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate