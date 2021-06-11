Diesel Mechanic Commercial Vehicles – MT

Jun 11, 2021

Position: Diesel Mechanic Commercial Vehicles – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R400K neg

Job Discribtion:

  • Your commercial mechanic experience is rewarded by this dynamic insurance company looking to expand their team and extend their customer claims department.
  • Lots of scope for career development

Requirements:

  • Trade Test a must!
  • Must have a valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • commercial mechanic experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position