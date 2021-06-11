Digital Marketing Specialist – Durban at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Digital Marketing Specialist – Durban

The Digital Marketing Specialist supports day-to-day execution of client’s presence on multiple digital and social media platforms, including researching, writing and posting social media content; social listening and conversation/ trends monitoring; coordination of special digital/virtual events; writing digital communications content that is strategically aligned with the client’s social media content and production of analytics and reports. The Digital Marketing Specialist also works closely with the Marketing/Brand Manager and any external digital marketing service provider to develop strategies for increasing engagement and enhancing client’s brand; to develop and execute digital and social media communications campaigns; to build relationships and collaboration with staff and strategic partners; to provide periodic training on guidelines and best practices; and to regularly evaluate effectiveness of digital and social media efforts.

Essential Functions:

Serve as day-to-day coordinator for social media, developing daily content for the client’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and others, as well as the website

Continuous monitoring of social media campaigns and adjusting to improve performance

Monitor and report on feedback and online reviews by liaising with student support team

Liaise with academic department to stay updated on new products and features and ensure correct communication of online programs

Will be the lead contact to manage the external digital agency from campaign development to execution including reporting, analysis and ongoing recommendations for improvement.

Stay up-to-date with digital technology trends and implement applications etc to improve digital communications

Coordinate digital media special projects, including Twitter chats and events

Manage the Lead generation internal boosting campaigns

Proactively monitor social media conversations and trends to identify opportunities for the organization to join or lead conversations about education

Produce tracking and analytics reports to quantify and qualify impact of social media

Act as brand journalist seeking leads to create relevant stories and content on digital and social media platforms that identify, engage and activate audiences

Drafts articles, newsletters, and digital and social media strategies

CPM- SMS and email marketing creation and sending, includes cleaning of lists and delivery of the email/ SMS campaigns

Support day-to-day operations of communications team by performing other duties, including but not limited to editing, proofreading, and events, website and media relations support

Works with the Marketing/ Brand Manager to support strategic enhancement of social media strategy and presence, in concert with client’s mission/goals and social media best practices

Required Qualifications:

2 years of experience in marketing, communications, media or public relations, with a strong emphasis on digital/social media

Professional understanding of platforms including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and other emerging channels

Knowledge of social media analytic platforms and production tools, and best practices

Has excellent writing, speaking and editing skills, including the ability to effectively communicate complex and technical information to different audiences

Exceptional writing skills (writing samples and/or writing test may be required)

Strong knowledge around content writing for social platforms as well as other digital platforms i. e. Jivo chat, website, etc

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (marketing, social media, digital marketing, communications, etc. )

Committed to producing the highest quality work and remaining on the cutting edge of their area of expertise

Enjoys working in a collaborative and fast-paced environments

Self-starter who is able to work independently with little supervision

Detail oriented and capable of meeting tight deadlines, managing multiple projects and prioritizing workload

Available for occasional evening and weekend hours and out-of-town travel

Language skills, multimedia production experience and HTML coding knowledge are pluses

Additional Requirements After hours and Saturday work may be required. Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements

