Digital Marketing Specialist – Durban at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Digital Marketing Specialist – Durban
The Digital Marketing Specialist supports day-to-day execution of client’s presence on multiple digital and social media platforms, including researching, writing and posting social media content; social listening and conversation/ trends monitoring; coordination of special digital/virtual events; writing digital communications content that is strategically aligned with the client’s social media content and production of analytics and reports. The Digital Marketing Specialist also works closely with the Marketing/Brand Manager and any external digital marketing service provider to develop strategies for increasing engagement and enhancing client’s brand; to develop and execute digital and social media communications campaigns; to build relationships and collaboration with staff and strategic partners; to provide periodic training on guidelines and best practices; and to regularly evaluate effectiveness of digital and social media efforts.
Essential Functions:
- Serve as day-to-day coordinator for social media, developing daily content for the client’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and others, as well as the website
- Continuous monitoring of social media campaigns and adjusting to improve performance
- Monitor and report on feedback and online reviews by liaising with student support team
- Liaise with academic department to stay updated on new products and features and ensure correct communication of online programs
- Will be the lead contact to manage the external digital agency from campaign development to execution including reporting, analysis and ongoing recommendations for improvement.
- Stay up-to-date with digital technology trends and implement applications etc to improve digital communications
- Coordinate digital media special projects, including Twitter chats and events
-
Manage the Lead generation internal boosting campaigns
-
Proactively monitor social media conversations and trends to identify opportunities for the organization to join or lead conversations about education
- Produce tracking and analytics reports to quantify and qualify impact of social media
- Act as brand journalist seeking leads to create relevant stories and content on digital and social media platforms that identify, engage and activate audiences
- Drafts articles, newsletters, and digital and social media strategies
-
CPM- SMS and email marketing creation and sending, includes cleaning of lists and delivery of the email/ SMS campaigns
-
Support day-to-day operations of communications team by performing other duties, including but not limited to editing, proofreading, and events, website and media relations support
- Works with the Marketing/ Brand Manager to support strategic enhancement of social media strategy and presence, in concert with client’s mission/goals and social media best practices
Required Qualifications:
- 2 years of experience in marketing, communications, media or public relations, with a strong emphasis on digital/social media
- Professional understanding of platforms including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and other emerging channels
- Knowledge of social media analytic platforms and production tools, and best practices
- Has excellent writing, speaking and editing skills, including the ability to effectively communicate complex and technical information to different audiences
- Exceptional writing skills (writing samples and/or writing test may be required)
- Strong knowledge around content writing for social platforms as well as other digital platforms i. e. Jivo chat, website, etc
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (marketing, social media, digital marketing, communications, etc. )
- Committed to producing the highest quality work and remaining on the cutting edge of their area of expertise
- Enjoys working in a collaborative and fast-paced environments
- Self-starter who is able to work independently with little supervision
- Detail oriented and capable of meeting tight deadlines, managing multiple projects and prioritizing workload
- Available for occasional evening and weekend hours and out-of-town travel
- Language skills, multimedia production experience and HTML coding knowledge are pluses
Additional Requirements After hours and Saturday work may be required. Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements