Financial Accountant

Requirements:
- Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers
- Assist with audits and peer reviews of audit files
- Responsible for bank reconciliations
- Gathering of internal audit documents and actuary information
- Ensure timely, accurate and valid payments of creditors and expenses in line with supporting documentation
- Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balance stage.
- Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary, especially at month end)
- Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed asset recons from GL to supporting documentation
- Review of invoicing to customers
- Review & approval of invoices and supplier expense payments
- Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financial soundness/capital adequacy calculations
- Preparation of audit file and assisting with audit queries (interim/final YE)
- Assisting with supporting schedules for AFS
- Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE Trial Balance (Income statement & Balance sheet)
- Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income & expenditure
- Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget & update forecasts.
- Responsible for reviewing control accounts
- B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University
- 2-5 years experience in a similar role
- Financial Services industry experience preferable
