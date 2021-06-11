Financial Accountant

Jun 11, 2021

Requirements:

  • Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers
  • Assist with audits and peer reviews of audit files
  • Responsible for bank reconciliations
  • Gathering of internal audit documents and actuary information
  • Ensure timely, accurate and valid payments of creditors and expenses in line with supporting documentation
  • Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balance stage.
  • Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary, especially at month end)
  • Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed asset recons from GL to supporting documentation
  • Review of invoicing to customers
  • Review & approval of invoices and supplier expense payments
  • Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financial soundness/capital adequacy calculations
  • Preparation of audit file and assisting with audit queries (interim/final YE)
  • Assisting with supporting schedules for AFS
  • Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE Trial Balance (Income statement & Balance sheet)
  • Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income & expenditure
  • Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget & update forecasts.
  • Responsible for reviewing control accounts

Requirements:

  • B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University
  • 2-5 years experience in a similar role
  • Financial Services industry experience preferable

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position