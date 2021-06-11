Financial Accountant

Requirements:

Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers

Assist with audits and peer reviews of audit files

Responsible for bank reconciliations

Gathering of internal audit documents and actuary information

Ensure timely, accurate and valid payments of creditors and expenses in line with supporting documentation

Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balance stage.

Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary, especially at month end)

Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed asset recons from GL to supporting documentation

Review of invoicing to customers

Review & approval of invoices and supplier expense payments

Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financial soundness/capital adequacy calculations

Preparation of audit file and assisting with audit queries (interim/final YE)

Assisting with supporting schedules for AFS

Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE Trial Balance (Income statement & Balance sheet)

Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income & expenditure

Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget & update forecasts.

Responsible for reviewing control accounts

B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University

2-5 years experience in a similar role

Financial Services industry experience preferable

