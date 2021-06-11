FMCG Buyer

My client from a well-established manufacturing/FMCG concern is seeking an FMCG Buyer to join their team based in Durban, Mobeni.

Duties:

Forecasting likely levels of demand for services, products and/or component parts to be used in any manufacturing process.

Conducting research to ascertain market trends and needs.

Liaising between suppliers, manufacturers, relevant internal departments and customers.

Developing purchasing policies and procedures.

Identifying potential suppliers.

Producing reports.

Negotiating and authorize contracts and monitoring their progress.

Processing payments and invoices.

Keeping contract files and using them as reference.

Ensuring suppliers are aware of business objectives, policies and procedures.

Liaising with users and other relevant departments.

Checking costs, quality and levels of service.

* Monitor stock levels to maximize business efficiency.

Requirements:

Grade 12 with related qualification

3-5 years experience in procurement

* Experience with MS Office Package

Interested and qualified candidates may send CV to [Email Address Removed]

Reference Number: LK 50180

Desired Skills:

procurement

buyer

FMCG buyer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

