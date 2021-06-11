Foreign Exchange Dealer at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

This rapidly expanding and successful forex firm is looking for an FX Dealer with Private and or Corporate Client experience to join their successful team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Matric

Tertiary financial degree

RE exams

ACI Dealing Certificate would be advantageous

Experience:

FX Dealing experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sending request for quotes to clients within requested time period

Securing trades and managing clients expectations wrt onward payments

Sending out of Client Trade Confirmations and signing off of Deal Sheet

Assisting Payments Team with beneficiary bank details or trade information

Growing and managing a book of corporate clients

New business development to grow orders volume and company revenue

Responding to client queries and providing market news updates

BOP forms review and authorization

Review and sign off or monthly trade data and affiliate statements

Managing client relationships

Providing cover on the desk for the dealing team when required

SOFTSKILLS/ADDITIONAL INFO:

Core Competencies:

Adhering to good practice and ethical Principles and Values.

Attention to detail

Good at understanding numbers and excel reporting

Demonstrates consistent usage of ethics and values; raises potential violations in others.

Delivering results and Meeting Customer Expectations.

Modifies approach in the face of new demands: helps others (both internally and externally).

Supports change initiatives, adjusting their actions appropriately when presented with additional information.

Demonstrates ability to relate well to people at all levels.

Makes timely decisions and accepts accountability for own actions.

Provides reports on key performance indicators

Key Competencies:

Must be able to work under pressure

Fast Learner

Good communication skills (verbal & written) as well as excellent phone manner

Well spoken

Committed to targets and deadlines

Willing to go extra mile

Must have a very high level of motivation and commitment

Team player willing to work within a small team

Open, friendly and approachable with excellent interpersonal skills

Organized with excellent diary and time management skills

Neat, tidy, presentable and professional in appearance and manner

Display gravitas & emotional maturity

Desired Skills:

