Foreign Exchange Dealer at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Jun 11, 2021

DESCRIPTION:
This rapidly expanding and successful forex firm is looking for an FX Dealer with Private and or Corporate Client experience to join their successful team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary financial degree
  • RE exams
  • ACI Dealing Certificate would be advantageous

Experience:

  • FX Dealing experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Sending request for quotes to clients within requested time period
  • Securing trades and managing clients expectations wrt onward payments
  • Sending out of Client Trade Confirmations and signing off of Deal Sheet
  • Assisting Payments Team with beneficiary bank details or trade information
  • Growing and managing a book of corporate clients
  • New business development to grow orders volume and company revenue
  • Responding to client queries and providing market news updates
  • BOP forms review and authorization
  • Review and sign off or monthly trade data and affiliate statements
  • Managing client relationships
  • Providing cover on the desk for the dealing team when required

SOFTSKILLS/ADDITIONAL INFO:
Core Competencies:

  • Adhering to good practice and ethical Principles and Values.
  • Attention to detail
  • Good at understanding numbers and excel reporting
  • Demonstrates consistent usage of ethics and values; raises potential violations in others.
  • Delivering results and Meeting Customer Expectations.
  • Modifies approach in the face of new demands: helps others (both internally and externally).
  • Supports change initiatives, adjusting their actions appropriately when presented with additional information.
  • Demonstrates ability to relate well to people at all levels.
  • Makes timely decisions and accepts accountability for own actions.
  • Provides reports on key performance indicators

Key Competencies:

  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Fast Learner
  • Good communication skills (verbal & written) as well as excellent phone manner
  • Well spoken
  • Committed to targets and deadlines
  • Willing to go extra mile
  • Must have a very high level of motivation and commitment
  • Team player willing to work within a small team
  • Open, friendly and approachable with excellent interpersonal skills
  • Organized with excellent diary and time management skills
  • Neat, tidy, presentable and professional in appearance and manner
  • Display gravitas & emotional maturity

Desired Skills:

