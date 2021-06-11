Foreign Exchange Dealer at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:
This rapidly expanding and successful forex firm is looking for an FX Dealer with Private and or Corporate Client experience to join their successful team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Tertiary financial degree
- RE exams
- ACI Dealing Certificate would be advantageous
Experience:
- FX Dealing experience
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Sending request for quotes to clients within requested time period
- Securing trades and managing clients expectations wrt onward payments
- Sending out of Client Trade Confirmations and signing off of Deal Sheet
- Assisting Payments Team with beneficiary bank details or trade information
- Growing and managing a book of corporate clients
- New business development to grow orders volume and company revenue
- Responding to client queries and providing market news updates
- BOP forms review and authorization
- Review and sign off or monthly trade data and affiliate statements
- Managing client relationships
- Providing cover on the desk for the dealing team when required
SOFTSKILLS/ADDITIONAL INFO:
Core Competencies:
- Adhering to good practice and ethical Principles and Values.
- Attention to detail
- Good at understanding numbers and excel reporting
- Demonstrates consistent usage of ethics and values; raises potential violations in others.
- Delivering results and Meeting Customer Expectations.
- Modifies approach in the face of new demands: helps others (both internally and externally).
- Supports change initiatives, adjusting their actions appropriately when presented with additional information.
- Demonstrates ability to relate well to people at all levels.
- Makes timely decisions and accepts accountability for own actions.
- Provides reports on key performance indicators
Key Competencies:
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Fast Learner
- Good communication skills (verbal & written) as well as excellent phone manner
- Well spoken
- Committed to targets and deadlines
- Willing to go extra mile
- Must have a very high level of motivation and commitment
- Team player willing to work within a small team
- Open, friendly and approachable with excellent interpersonal skills
- Organized with excellent diary and time management skills
- Neat, tidy, presentable and professional in appearance and manner
- Display gravitas & emotional maturity
Desired Skills:
- ACI Dealing Certificate would be advantageous