Front End Developer

A well-established company in the Banking sector is looking for a Front End Developer to join their team based in Cape Town.

The role is a 6 Month contract paying R400 to R500 per hour

Job and Person Specification

Minimum 5 years Front End Development experience.

Strong experience with Angular or React

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques.

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp.

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks. (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks. (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework. (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services.

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Location: Cape Town

Rate: R400 – R500 per hour

Contract Duration: 6 Months

Desired Skills:

HTML

Javascript

CSS

Ajax

Front-end Development

RESTful

Angular

Jquery

NodeJS

MVC frameworks

GruntJS

React

Jasmine

Karma

Learn more/Apply for this position