Head of Organisational Design

Education and Experience
- Minimum Degree in Human Resources.
- 15+ years of progressive responsibility in leadership development, change management, organisational development, and design.
- 5 Years’ experience at Senior Management Level
- Extensive expertise in change management, job evaluation, performance management, employee engagement, training, organisational development, and design.
- Extensive expertise and experience in designing and implementing leadership capability programmes and development initiatives, competency frameworks, performance management, career development, talent management and succession management processes.
- Ability to collaborate cross-functionally, build and manage relationships with key stakeholders, influence management and executives and ability to transfer knowledge to build capabilities in HR partners and others.
- Learning Program development and delivery using multi-media learning tools and methods.
- Proven project management experience.
Desired Skills:
- Change Management
- organisational design
- Organisational Development
- Leadership Development
- Performance Management
- learning and development
- Talent Management
- succession training
- senior management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our renowned our client within communications network services to the broadcasting and communications industry.