Head of Organisational Design

Education and Experience

Minimum Degree in Human Resources.

15+ years of progressive responsibility in leadership development, change management, organisational development, and design.

5 Years’ experience at Senior Management Level

Extensive expertise in change management, job evaluation, performance management, employee engagement, training, organisational development, and design.

Extensive expertise and experience in designing and implementing leadership capability programmes and development initiatives, competency frameworks, performance management, career development, talent management and succession management processes.

Ability to collaborate cross-functionally, build and manage relationships with key stakeholders, influence management and executives and ability to transfer knowledge to build capabilities in HR partners and others.

Learning Program development and delivery using multi-media learning tools and methods.

Proven project management experience.

Desired Skills:

Change Management

organisational design

Organisational Development

Leadership Development

Performance Management

learning and development

Talent Management

succession training

senior management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our renowned our client within communications network services to the broadcasting and communications industry.

