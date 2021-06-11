Head of Organisational Design

Education and Experience

  • Minimum Degree in Human Resources.
  • 15+ years of progressive responsibility in leadership development, change management, organisational development, and design.
  • 5 Years’ experience at Senior Management Level
  • Extensive expertise in change management, job evaluation, performance management, employee engagement, training, organisational development, and design.
  • Extensive expertise and experience in designing and implementing leadership capability programmes and development initiatives, competency frameworks, performance management, career development, talent management and succession management processes.
  • Ability to collaborate cross-functionally, build and manage relationships with key stakeholders, influence management and executives and ability to transfer knowledge to build capabilities in HR partners and others.
  • Learning Program development and delivery using multi-media learning tools and methods.
  • Proven project management experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Change Management
  • organisational design
  • Organisational Development
  • Leadership Development
  • Performance Management
  • learning and development
  • Talent Management
  • succession training
  • senior management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our renowned our client within communications network services to the broadcasting and communications industry.

