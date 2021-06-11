The position is located in Tanzania, with the option of working remotely from current location.
It is a contract position until March 2022
IT Group Services
Card Services:
- Support for Card Issues (Prepaid, Debit, and Credit) – CR2 & Tieto
- Software Support for Tieto Interfaces (RIPS)
- Software Support for Tieto BackOffice Software
- Software Support for Tieto CMS
- Software Support for Tieto Clearing System
- MNR Upgrades (Visa Mandates Management and Implementation) Q1 & Q2
- Tieto/CR2 Module Upgrades (Management and Implementation)
- Card Projects Implementation & Support (Group & Country Implementation)
- HSM Implementation, Management & Support
- Project Network Design & Support
- PCI DSS/PTS Implementation & Support
- 2nd level Support for incidents logged on the shared ATM and Cards applications for Countries.
- Technical support and solutions for new ATM and Cards-related projects.
- System monitoring and maintenance for ATM and Cards applications
- Ensuring compliance of the shared ATM and Cards platforms
- System upgrades, license updates, and implementation of systems change requests on the shared platforms.
IT Security:
- Patching of Microsoft Servers and Workstations with SCCM
- Sophos anti-malware monitoring and fine-tuning
- Strengthening of Darktrace alert monitoring and advisory
- Security training and advisory
- Security framework to implement 20 critical security controls Group and county.
- Implementation of Qualys Vulnerability Management
- Incident Response policy, process, and Third-party access policy for Group shared service and country.
- Swift environment via Network Segregation
- PCI compliance program
- IT Risk Framework for Group, the country as well as advisory
- Mitigation of vulnerabilities that are being reported by Qualys, working with Managed Security Service partner to resolve Qualys technical issues.
- Sophos Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual to handle alerts and will act as a standardized process.
- Complete Critical Security Controls Assessment
- Security and testing of Group shared solutions that are migrating as part of the TSA.
- Implementation of security patched on Group shared services.
- Monitor and report Group incidents pro-actively and respond with the required security controls in place to ensure a secure FT environment for the entire Group.
- Group security vendor management
- Resolving any external and internal audit findings relating to Group vulnerabilities on systems and business processes
- Maintain governance on Group systems.
Desired Skills:
- Card Services
- Software Support
- SCCM
- Sophos anti-malware monitoring
- IT Risk Framework
- Standard Operating Procedure
- PCI
- DSS
- PTS
- HSM
- Tieto
- CR2
- MNR
- CMS
- RIPS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate