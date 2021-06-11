IT Group Services

Jun 11, 2021

The position is located in Tanzania, with the option of working remotely from current location.
It is a contract position until March 2022

Card Services:

  • Support for Card Issues (Prepaid, Debit, and Credit) – CR2 & Tieto
  • Software Support for Tieto Interfaces (RIPS)
  • Software Support for Tieto BackOffice Software
  • Software Support for Tieto CMS
  • Software Support for Tieto Clearing System
  • MNR Upgrades (Visa Mandates Management and Implementation) Q1 & Q2
  • Tieto/CR2 Module Upgrades (Management and Implementation)
  • Card Projects Implementation & Support (Group & Country Implementation)
  • HSM Implementation, Management & Support
  • Project Network Design & Support
  • PCI DSS/PTS Implementation & Support
  • 2nd level Support for incidents logged on the shared ATM and Cards applications for Countries.
  • Technical support and solutions for new ATM and Cards-related projects.
  • System monitoring and maintenance for ATM and Cards applications
  • Ensuring compliance of the shared ATM and Cards platforms
  • System upgrades, license updates, and implementation of systems change requests on the shared platforms.

IT Security:

  • Patching of Microsoft Servers and Workstations with SCCM
  • Sophos anti-malware monitoring and fine-tuning
  • Strengthening of Darktrace alert monitoring and advisory
  • Security training and advisory
  • Security framework to implement 20 critical security controls Group and county.
  • Implementation of Qualys Vulnerability Management
  • Incident Response policy, process, and Third-party access policy for Group shared service and country.
  • Swift environment via Network Segregation
  • PCI compliance program
  • IT Risk Framework for Group, the country as well as advisory
  • Mitigation of vulnerabilities that are being reported by Qualys, working with Managed Security Service partner to resolve Qualys technical issues.
  • Sophos Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual to handle alerts and will act as a standardized process.
  • Complete Critical Security Controls Assessment
  • Security and testing of Group shared solutions that are migrating as part of the TSA.
  • Implementation of security patched on Group shared services.
  • Monitor and report Group incidents pro-actively and respond with the required security controls in place to ensure a secure FT environment for the entire Group.
  • Group security vendor management
  • Resolving any external and internal audit findings relating to Group vulnerabilities on systems and business processes
  • Maintain governance on Group systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Card Services
  • Software Support
  • SCCM
  • Sophos anti-malware monitoring
  • IT Risk Framework
  • Standard Operating Procedure
  • PCI
  • DSS
  • PTS
  • HSM
  • Tieto
  • CR2
  • MNR
  • CMS
  • RIPS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

