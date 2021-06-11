IT Group Services

The position is located in Tanzania, with the option of working remotely from current location.

It is a contract position until March 2022

Card Services:

Support for Card Issues (Prepaid, Debit, and Credit) – CR2 & Tieto

Software Support for Tieto Interfaces (RIPS)

Software Support for Tieto BackOffice Software

Software Support for Tieto CMS

Software Support for Tieto Clearing System

MNR Upgrades (Visa Mandates Management and Implementation) Q1 & Q2

Tieto/CR2 Module Upgrades (Management and Implementation)

Card Projects Implementation & Support (Group & Country Implementation)

HSM Implementation, Management & Support

Project Network Design & Support

PCI DSS/PTS Implementation & Support

2nd level Support for incidents logged on the shared ATM and Cards applications for Countries.

Technical support and solutions for new ATM and Cards-related projects.

System monitoring and maintenance for ATM and Cards applications

Ensuring compliance of the shared ATM and Cards platforms

System upgrades, license updates, and implementation of systems change requests on the shared platforms.

IT Security:

Patching of Microsoft Servers and Workstations with SCCM

Sophos anti-malware monitoring and fine-tuning

Strengthening of Darktrace alert monitoring and advisory

Security training and advisory

Security framework to implement 20 critical security controls Group and county.

Implementation of Qualys Vulnerability Management

Incident Response policy, process, and Third-party access policy for Group shared service and country.

Swift environment via Network Segregation

PCI compliance program

IT Risk Framework for Group, the country as well as advisory

Mitigation of vulnerabilities that are being reported by Qualys, working with Managed Security Service partner to resolve Qualys technical issues.

Sophos Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual to handle alerts and will act as a standardized process.

Complete Critical Security Controls Assessment

Security and testing of Group shared solutions that are migrating as part of the TSA.

Implementation of security patched on Group shared services.

Monitor and report Group incidents pro-actively and respond with the required security controls in place to ensure a secure FT environment for the entire Group.

Group security vendor management

Resolving any external and internal audit findings relating to Group vulnerabilities on systems and business processes

Maintain governance on Group systems.

Desired Skills:

Card Services

Software Support

SCCM

Sophos anti-malware monitoring

IT Risk Framework

Standard Operating Procedure

PCI

DSS

PTS

HSM

Tieto

CR2

MNR

CMS

RIPS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position