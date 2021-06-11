IT Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A National Communications company seeks the technical expertise of a proactive & solutions-driven IT Manager to handle complex problems and multiple projects at its Joburg division. Your core role will be the oversight and management of the Regional IT Department resources while managing budget, procurement, and planning processes. The ideal candidate requires a MCSA & Cisco or related network equivalent certification (CCNP), 5+ years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or a similar role in a Microsoft environment, proven skills in VMware, vSAN, AWS, Azure, Fortinet, LAN, WAN, Veeam, System Monitoring (PRTG) and Patch Management tools (GFI LanGuard). You must have your own [URL Removed] and manage the Regional IT Department resources.

Manage all regional, budget, procurement, and planning processes.

Manage hardware/software supplier relations.

Manage all system Software Licensing compliance and procurement including annual certificates.

Oversee, Install, configure, and support the organisations local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN, SD-WAN), and Internet system, and maintain network hardware and software.

Monitor the performance and usage of networks and systems and ensure availability to all system users and perform necessary maintenance to support network availability.

In collaboration with IT Governance and Cybersecurity Manager, plan, implement and coordinate network security measures to protect data, software, and hardware.

Diagnose hardware and software problems and replace defective components when required.

Ensure that existing backup processes are functioning as expected. Review disaster recovery operations and back up processes in order to reduce risk and improve efficiencies.

Maintain and administer computer networks and environments including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations.

Design, configure and test computer hardware, networking software and operating system software.

Recommend improvements to systems and network configurations and determine hardware or software requirements related to such changes.

Work with other technical users on solving existing system problems.

Monitor network performance to determine whether adjustments are required and to determine where adjustments will be required in future.

Document own project processes and findings for the purpose of knowledge sharing.

Manage all staff related issues for the people reporting into this position, including allocation of duties and performance, leave and attendance, training requirements and transfer of knowledge.

Support business efforts and the Sales Team where required.

Support Syspro financial system where this is hosted and supported by the IT Department.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Microsoft related Certification, MCSA.

Cisco or related network equivalent certification (CCNP).

Experience/Skills

5+ Years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or similar role in a Microsoft environment.

Proven experience in VMware and its associated systems (e.g., vSAN).

Experience with Amazon Web Services.

Microsoft Azure Services.

Firewalls (Fortinet), Networks (LAN, WAN), Data backup/recovery and Monitoring (Veeam), System Monitoring (PRTG) and Patch Management tools (GFI LanGuard).

Own transport essential.

Advantageous –

Experience with Linux/Unix Operating Systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

