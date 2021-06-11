IT Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A National Communications company seeks the technical expertise of a proactive & solutions-driven IT Manager to handle complex problems and multiple projects at its Joburg division. Your core role will be the oversight and management of the Regional IT Department resources while managing budget, procurement, and planning processes. The ideal candidate requires a MCSA & Cisco or related network equivalent certification (CCNP), 5+ years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or a similar role in a Microsoft environment, proven skills in VMware, vSAN, AWS, Azure, Fortinet, LAN, WAN, Veeam, System Monitoring (PRTG) and Patch Management tools (GFI LanGuard). You must have your own [URL Removed] and manage the Regional IT Department resources.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Microsoft related Certification, MCSA.
- Cisco or related network equivalent certification (CCNP).
Experience/Skills
- 5+ Years proven experience as a System Administrator, Network Administrator or similar role in a Microsoft environment.
- Proven experience in VMware and its associated systems (e.g., vSAN).
- Experience with Amazon Web Services.
- Microsoft Azure Services.
- Firewalls (Fortinet), Networks (LAN, WAN), Data backup/recovery and Monitoring (Veeam), System Monitoring (PRTG) and Patch Management tools (GFI LanGuard).
- Own transport essential.
Advantageous –
- Experience with Linux/Unix Operating Systems.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.
- Excellent communication skills.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.