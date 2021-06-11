IT Project (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION
Coordinate IT needs within the department
- Assist in raising IT awareness by interviewing users and organising workshops.
- Assist in conducting business analysis and compile the IT equipment needs and draft specification.
- Coordinate the procurement of IT equipment for the department
Projects Administration
- Provide assistance in developing project plan and capture progress in the projects cycle
- Track progress with relevant project team members internally or externally and issues reminders
- Compile updated reports based on the projects schedules
Project coordination
- Coordinate logistical arrangement for projects meetings and serve as secretariat
- Conduct budget administration by keeping track of expenses and payment processes
Provision of assistance in user requirements elicitation.
- Conduct continuous requirements elicitation by means of interacting with users to determine their IT challenges and needs.
- Participates in the applications testing processes
Coordination of process improvement and workflow management
- Assist in reengineering of IT business processes and workflows.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- A tertiary qualification at NQF 7 in Information Technology or related.
- A minimum of one year certificate/diploma in project management will be added advantage
Experience
- Minimum of 3 years supervisory level in project management including experience in IT environment