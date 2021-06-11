IT Project (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Coordinate IT needs within the department

Assist in raising IT awareness by interviewing users and organising workshops.

Assist in conducting business analysis and compile the IT equipment needs and draft specification.

Coordinate the procurement of IT equipment for the department

Projects Administration

Provide assistance in developing project plan and capture progress in the projects cycle

Track progress with relevant project team members internally or externally and issues reminders

Compile updated reports based on the projects schedules

Project coordination

Coordinate logistical arrangement for projects meetings and serve as secretariat

Conduct budget administration by keeping track of expenses and payment processes

Provision of assistance in user requirements elicitation.

Conduct continuous requirements elicitation by means of interacting with users to determine their IT challenges and needs.

Participates in the applications testing processes

Coordination of process improvement and workflow management

Assist in reengineering of IT business processes and workflows.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

A tertiary qualification at NQF 7 in Information Technology or related.

A minimum of one year certificate/diploma in project management will be added advantage

Experience

Minimum of 3 years supervisory level in project management including experience in IT environment

