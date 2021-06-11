IT Project (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Coordinate IT needs within the department

  • Assist in raising IT awareness by interviewing users and organising workshops.
  • Assist in conducting business analysis and compile the IT equipment needs and draft specification.
  • Coordinate the procurement of IT equipment for the department

Projects Administration

  • Provide assistance in developing project plan and capture progress in the projects cycle
  • Track progress with relevant project team members internally or externally and issues reminders
  • Compile updated reports based on the projects schedules

Project coordination

  • Coordinate logistical arrangement for projects meetings and serve as secretariat
  • Conduct budget administration by keeping track of expenses and payment processes

Provision of assistance in user requirements elicitation.

  • Conduct continuous requirements elicitation by means of interacting with users to determine their IT challenges and needs.
  • Participates in the applications testing processes

Coordination of process improvement and workflow management

  • Assist in reengineering of IT business processes and workflows.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • A tertiary qualification at NQF 7 in Information Technology or related.
  • A minimum of one year certificate/diploma in project management will be added advantage

Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years supervisory level in project management including experience in IT environment

