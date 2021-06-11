Java Team Lead – Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 11, 2021

My client in Waterkant, Cape town is looking for Team Lead must be Java guru, Full stack and good team [URL Removed] Dev / 70% leadDesigning and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and [URL Removed] to all phases of the development lifecycle, understanding of [URL Removed] Lead for all Java DevelopersJava (J2EE) Expert Java v11.Behavioural Competencies

  • Team leadership
  • Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
  • Continuous learning / Self improvement
  • Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines
  • Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
  • Well-spoken / good written communication skills
  • Conceptual thinking

Technical Competencies

  • J2EE (Java version 11 Open JDK)
  • Webservices
  • Microservices
  • Asynchronous sockets

Key Performance Area 1:

  • Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications
  • Lead developers in achieving sprint goals
  • Develop, test, implement and maintain application software
  • Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging
  • Perform code reviews within the project teams.
  • Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Key Performance Area 2:

  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
  • To take part in software development and architectural activities
  • Identifying production and non-production application issues
  • Recommend changes to improve established Java applications
  • Create and maintain the code release plan/pipelines

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science
  • OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

Experience

  • +2 years as Team Lead
  • +7 years Java Development (J2EE)
  • Development of Java EE based API/Web Services (JSON)
  • Developing of Microservices
    • Kubernetes
    • Docker
  • Understanding of microservices architecture best practices
  • Object Orientated Design
  • Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems
    • RabbitMQ
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
  • Source code management (GitHub)
  • Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)
  • Unit Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

