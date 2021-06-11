Java Team Lead – Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Waterkant, Cape town is looking for Team Lead must be Java guru, Full stack and good team [URL Removed] Dev / 70% leadDesigning and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and [URL Removed] to all phases of the development lifecycle, understanding of [URL Removed] Lead for all Java DevelopersJava (J2EE) Expert Java v11.Behavioural Competencies
- Team leadership
- Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
- Continuous learning / Self improvement
- Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines
- Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
- Well-spoken / good written communication skills
- Conceptual thinking
Technical Competencies
- J2EE (Java version 11 Open JDK)
- Webservices
- Microservices
- Asynchronous sockets
Key Performance Area 1:
- Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications
- Lead developers in achieving sprint goals
- Develop, test, implement and maintain application software
- Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging
- Perform code reviews within the project teams.
- Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.
Key Performance Area 2:
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
- To take part in software development and architectural activities
- Identifying production and non-production application issues
- Recommend changes to improve established Java applications
- Create and maintain the code release plan/pipelines
Minimum RequirementsQualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science
- OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)
Experience
- +2 years as Team Lead
- +7 years Java Development (J2EE)
- Development of Java EE based API/Web Services (JSON)
- Developing of Microservices
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Understanding of microservices architecture best practices
- Object Orientated Design
- Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems
- RabbitMQ
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
- Source code management (GitHub)
- Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)
- Unit Testing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund