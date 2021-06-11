Java Team Lead – Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Waterkant, Cape town is looking for Team Lead must be Java guru, Full stack and good team [URL Removed] Dev / 70% leadDesigning and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and [URL Removed] to all phases of the development lifecycle, understanding of [URL Removed] Lead for all Java DevelopersJava (J2EE) Expert Java v11.Behavioural Competencies

Team leadership

Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines

Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through

Well-spoken / good written communication skills

Conceptual thinking

Technical Competencies

J2EE (Java version 11 Open JDK)

Webservices

Microservices

Asynchronous sockets

Key Performance Area 1:

Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications

Lead developers in achieving sprint goals

Develop, test, implement and maintain application software

Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging

Perform code reviews within the project teams.

Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Key Performance Area 2:

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.

To take part in software development and architectural activities

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Recommend changes to improve established Java applications

Create and maintain the code release plan/pipelines

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science

OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

Experience

+2 years as Team Lead

+7 years Java Development (J2EE)

Development of Java EE based API/Web Services (JSON)

Developing of Microservices Kubernetes Docker

Understanding of microservices architecture best practices

Object Orientated Design

Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems RabbitMQ

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)

Source code management (GitHub)

Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)

Unit Testing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position