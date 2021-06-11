Logistics Specialist at Profile Personnel

Logistics Specialist required for award winning automotive company based in East London.

You will be responsible for the following:

  • Manage daily cycle counts on all materials
  • Verify parts identified for count are processed on the system
  • Monitor & control incoming, internal & outgoing logistics
  • Key player during stock take procedure, including all pre-stock take procedures
  • Assist in the Logistics Performance Monitoring and all KPIs
  • Participate & perform BOM audits
  • Take the lead on optimizing packaging material & container utilization
  • Initiate and drive CI projects, related to the logistics department

Requirements:

  • Logistics Degree
  • 5 years experience within a similar role specifically within the automotive industry
  • Experience of inventory management systems & customer specific logistics related systems
  • JIT/JIS/BOM and expediting experience essential

