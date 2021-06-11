Management Accountant at Ntice Search

Jun 11, 2021

My Client, based in Citrusdal is looking for a Management Accountant to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trust.Requirements

  • CIMA qualified
  • Monthly management statements and general budget reporting
  • Closing of periods within a financial system
  • Month-end procedures and compliance with regard to submissions such as VAT / Tax and other employee-related documents
  • Analytical skills as well as practical intuition
  • Experience gained Business Central financial system and Power BI

