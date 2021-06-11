Manager Mobile Virtual Network Operator

- Manage a sales target, strategy, maintain relationships and grow account base delivering on set sales objectives, increase revenue and market share
- Deliver measurable financial results, through excellent customer service and relationships
- Form the link between the customer and Internal people and processes.
- Assist in the formulation of compelling customer value propositions
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- 3-year appropriate degree or equivalent
- Min 3-5 years in ICT and informal industry
- New business development
- Experience in Account Management is essential, preferably in fast moving industry
- ICT Experience (GSM) is preferable
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others
- Experience working in a medium organization
- Knowledge of Mobile Telephony Services
- Successful Sales track record with Service provider / MNO / OTT accounts selling ICT Services
- Proven understanding of important financial concepts, purchasing practices and industry specific aspects of Service provider / MNO / OTT customers.
- Demonstrated ability to influence at C-Level, network at middle management levels within customer and partner companies and provide success with relationship management
POSITION OUTPUTS
Input into Business & Operational Planning:
- Contribute towards long-term forecasts and predictions (2-3 years) by analysing trends and performing industry competitor analyses to highlight areas of the business that may be developed further.
- To understand, anticipate and capitalise on changes in consumer behaviour.
- Provide input into operational and promotional planning which will ensure revenue growth within the portfolio.
- Provide input into the enhancement of processes, systems and support in line with changing work practices.
- The provision of innovative solutions and service excellence to ensure effective services for the wholesale sector in an ever-changing Environment.
- Drive relationships with Internal and external stakeholders, in order to deliver bottom line results
Key Account Management:
- Maintain a thorough knowledge of commercial terms of agreements and manage and grow commercial relationships within assigned portfolio of accounts.
- Carry out commercial relationship obligations (or assist into) within allocated portfolio of accounts, after commercial agreements are concluded.
- Increase revenue through effective account management and development, effective product mix and excellent customer service:
- Establish / grow value of accounts within assigned portfolios
- Provide input and direction to the development of sales and service targets within the assigned national account portfolio.
- Forecast acquisition and, reduce inactive base for the assigned portfolio of accounts and liaise with relevant areas to ensure strategic objectives are met
- Carry out financial interpretation and performance assessments
- Put effective methods and standards in place in order to provide a holistic Key account management interface with assigned national account portfolio:
- Improve customer service delivery
- Identify, implement and give feedback on income generating opportunities, ensuring viable cost-benefit ratios.
- Track and optimise accounts performance in terms of cost and revenue contribution, reporting on performance as appropriate.
- Provide accurate forecasting on all product and service requirements and liaise with relevant areas of the business to ensure timeous execution
- Provide accurate and valid communication on new products and services & any enhancements to internal and external stakeholders within allocated portfolio
- Manage Wholesale partner limits, ensuring that they remain within authorised credit limits and escalating anomalies appropriately.
- Liaise with various support areas to ensure delivery of SLA’s.
- Build and maintain professional relationships with wholesale partners, suppliers and internal stakeholders
- Collect and collate competitor information, generating information and provide feedback and recommendations to stakeholders
- Mediate resolution of escalated queries within the assigned portfolio of accounts.
- Ensure constant update of knowledge and growth and development of staff:
- Identify training needs and liaise with Marketing and Training to ensure that internal and external sales teams are trained and skilled to engage with customers and utilise sales tools effectively.
- Attend regular handset manufacturer meetings
- Maintain self-development and knowledge in all required areas
- Demonstrate proficiency on all required systems and access of information pertaining to account management
Account sustainability:
- Identify the viability, sustainability and financial performance of accounts in the assigned portfolio and provide recommendations and implement corrective action as appropriate.
- Identify non-performance and non-achievement of target, using Key Account Plan and Business Plan as reference.
- Manage and optimise cost of sales for the accounts, ensuring compliance with budgets and targets
- Develop and actively drive action plans in conjunction with wholesale partners to sustain or improve achievement of targets (actual vs. Target – gross and nett)
- Assist wholesale partners with identifying and meeting training needs
- Compile reports on wholesale partners performance as required
- Ensure wholesale partners base maintenance and growth
Cost Control:
- Ensure expenditure is considered and drives effective return on investment remaining within budget parameters.
- Identify areas where budget is not spent effectively and seek ways to reduce and optimise expenditure where possible.
- Report on monthly expenditure and budget control
Reporting:
- Prepare reports on key performance areas including insights and analysis as required regarding the assigned national account portfolio.
- Provide financial interpretation and performance assessment report on all assigned portfolios
- Compile accurate recommendation and sustainability report of wholesale partners in the assigned portfolio.
- Collate and prepare relevant revenue information and sales data as required.
Customer Satisfaction:
- Ensure a proactive approach is adopted to prevent problems from arising in the future.
- Develop and maintain solid relationships with stakeholders, building relationships to ensure that all queries are responded to quickly and effectively.
- Educate stakeholders and internal customers on the role of MNS and how they may contribute and add value.
- Ensure delivery on customer specific strategies via the Key Accounts team and Support Areas
- Identify trends / patterns pertaining to customer needs and filter this information through the correct channels.
- Initiate change to continually improve all aspects of service delivery and drive continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.
- Manage, monitor and control customer-related system efficiencies, and the measurement thereof.
- Understand customer needs and develop and fine-tune systems accordingly, ensuring that effective PPP’s are in place and valid.
- Put contingency plans in place to prevent delivery and service delays and enhance the customer experience via the Key Accounts team and Support Areas
Quality Management:
- Ensure legislative compliance
- Work consistently according to standards of accuracy, deadlines and formats
- Review the PPP’s and submit proposals to amend as and when the business requires.
Project Management:
- Develop and drive the execution of agreed projects
- Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
- Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
- Co-ordinate project reporting
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Risk management
Desired Skills:
- sales target
- customer value propositions
- New business development
- ICT
- Mobile Telephony Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma