Manager Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Jun 11, 2021

  • Manage a sales target, strategy, maintain relationships and grow account base delivering on set sales objectives, increase revenue and market share
  • Deliver measurable financial results, through excellent customer service and relationships
  • Form the link between the customer and Internal people and processes.
  • Assist in the formulation of compelling customer value propositions

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • 3-year appropriate degree or equivalent
  • Min 3-5 years in ICT and informal industry
  • New business development
  • Experience in Account Management is essential, preferably in fast moving industry
  • ICT Experience (GSM) is preferable
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others
  • Experience working in a medium organization
  • Knowledge of Mobile Telephony Services
  • Successful Sales track record with Service provider / MNO / OTT accounts selling ICT Services
  • Proven understanding of important financial concepts, purchasing practices and industry specific aspects of Service provider / MNO / OTT customers.
  • Demonstrated ability to influence at C-Level, network at middle management levels within customer and partner companies and provide success with relationship management

POSITION OUTPUTS
Input into Business & Operational Planning:

  • Contribute towards long-term forecasts and predictions (2-3 years) by analysing trends and performing industry competitor analyses to highlight areas of the business that may be developed further.
  • To understand, anticipate and capitalise on changes in consumer behaviour.
  • Provide input into operational and promotional planning which will ensure revenue growth within the portfolio.
  • Provide input into the enhancement of processes, systems and support in line with changing work practices.
  • The provision of innovative solutions and service excellence to ensure effective services for the wholesale sector in an ever-changing Environment.
  • Drive relationships with Internal and external stakeholders, in order to deliver bottom line results

Key Account Management:

  • Maintain a thorough knowledge of commercial terms of agreements and manage and grow commercial relationships within assigned portfolio of accounts.
  • Carry out commercial relationship obligations (or assist into) within allocated portfolio of accounts, after commercial agreements are concluded.
  • Increase revenue through effective account management and development, effective product mix and excellent customer service:
  • Establish / grow value of accounts within assigned portfolios
  • Provide input and direction to the development of sales and service targets within the assigned national account portfolio.
  • Forecast acquisition and, reduce inactive base for the assigned portfolio of accounts and liaise with relevant areas to ensure strategic objectives are met
  • Carry out financial interpretation and performance assessments
  • Put effective methods and standards in place in order to provide a holistic Key account management interface with assigned national account portfolio:
  • Improve customer service delivery
  • Identify, implement and give feedback on income generating opportunities, ensuring viable cost-benefit ratios.
  • Track and optimise accounts performance in terms of cost and revenue contribution, reporting on performance as appropriate.
  • Provide accurate forecasting on all product and service requirements and liaise with relevant areas of the business to ensure timeous execution
  • Provide accurate and valid communication on new products and services & any enhancements to internal and external stakeholders within allocated portfolio
  • Manage Wholesale partner limits, ensuring that they remain within authorised credit limits and escalating anomalies appropriately.
  • Liaise with various support areas to ensure delivery of SLA’s.
  • Build and maintain professional relationships with wholesale partners, suppliers and internal stakeholders
  • Collect and collate competitor information, generating information and provide feedback and recommendations to stakeholders
  • Mediate resolution of escalated queries within the assigned portfolio of accounts.
  • Ensure constant update of knowledge and growth and development of staff:
  • Identify training needs and liaise with Marketing and Training to ensure that internal and external sales teams are trained and skilled to engage with customers and utilise sales tools effectively.
  • Attend regular handset manufacturer meetings
  • Maintain self-development and knowledge in all required areas
  • Demonstrate proficiency on all required systems and access of information pertaining to account management

Account sustainability:

  • Identify the viability, sustainability and financial performance of accounts in the assigned portfolio and provide recommendations and implement corrective action as appropriate.
  • Identify non-performance and non-achievement of target, using Key Account Plan and Business Plan as reference.
  • Manage and optimise cost of sales for the accounts, ensuring compliance with budgets and targets
  • Develop and actively drive action plans in conjunction with wholesale partners to sustain or improve achievement of targets (actual vs. Target – gross and nett)
  • Assist wholesale partners with identifying and meeting training needs
  • Compile reports on wholesale partners performance as required
  • Ensure wholesale partners base maintenance and growth

Cost Control:

  • Ensure expenditure is considered and drives effective return on investment remaining within budget parameters.
  • Identify areas where budget is not spent effectively and seek ways to reduce and optimise expenditure where possible.
  • Report on monthly expenditure and budget control

Reporting:

  • Prepare reports on key performance areas including insights and analysis as required regarding the assigned national account portfolio.
  • Provide financial interpretation and performance assessment report on all assigned portfolios
  • Compile accurate recommendation and sustainability report of wholesale partners in the assigned portfolio.
  • Collate and prepare relevant revenue information and sales data as required.

Customer Satisfaction:

  • Ensure a proactive approach is adopted to prevent problems from arising in the future.
  • Develop and maintain solid relationships with stakeholders, building relationships to ensure that all queries are responded to quickly and effectively.
  • Educate stakeholders and internal customers on the role of MNS and how they may contribute and add value.
  • Ensure delivery on customer specific strategies via the Key Accounts team and Support Areas
  • Identify trends / patterns pertaining to customer needs and filter this information through the correct channels.
  • Initiate change to continually improve all aspects of service delivery and drive continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.
  • Manage, monitor and control customer-related system efficiencies, and the measurement thereof.
  • Understand customer needs and develop and fine-tune systems accordingly, ensuring that effective PPP’s are in place and valid.
  • Put contingency plans in place to prevent delivery and service delays and enhance the customer experience via the Key Accounts team and Support Areas

Quality Management:

  • Ensure legislative compliance
  • Work consistently according to standards of accuracy, deadlines and formats
  • Review the PPP’s and submit proposals to amend as and when the business requires.

Project Management:

  • Develop and drive the execution of agreed projects
  • Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
  • Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
  • Co-ordinate project reporting
  • Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
  • Risk management

