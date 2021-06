Manufacturing Engineering Manager

Supervise and lead engineeers, scientist and technician who designs and improve products

Valve experience or similar

Sound Project managment experience

Sound Castings experience

Solidworks

Product improvement experience

Oversee research and development

PR Eng essential

Desired Skills:

engineering managment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Reputable manufactruring company – International based

