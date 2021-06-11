Microbiologist at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

We are looking for a Microbiology Lab and Quality Controller in our agricultural products department Organico.

The main focus of the job is Quality control and lab analysis

Young energetic person with a passion to learn

Working with soil micro-organisms and able to identify and interpret petri dish activity.

Measure manufacturing batch consistency

Measure manufacturing batch consistency Review formulations through trials

Planting and conducting lab experiments – petri dishes

Planning and conducting greenhouse trials – pot experiments

Planning and conducting mini field trials

Manage microbial collection, multiplication and identification

Measure raw material consistency and volumes used for production

Write reports for QC checks and trial results

Experience:

Minimum 1-2 years’ experience working in Quality Control

Preferred: Working with soil micro-organisms – able to identify and interpret petri dish activity.

Knowledge

Laboratory Equipment

Laboratory analysis

Good Laboratory Practice

Analytical chemistry

Soil micro-organisms

Quality control

Agriculture

Qualification:

Undergraduate degree in Microbiology

Qualified Microbiologist

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Attention to detail

Numerical Skills

Teamwork

Decisiveness

Patience

Computer Skills

MS Office (Word

MS Office (Excel

MS Outlook

Ability to work independently

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.

The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

