Microbiologist at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

We are looking for a Microbiology Lab and Quality Controller in our agricultural products department Organico.
The main focus of the job is Quality control and lab analysis
- Young energetic person with a passion to learn
- Working with soil micro-organisms and able to identify and interpret petri dish activity.
Measure manufacturing batch consistency
- Review formulations through trials
- Planting and conducting lab experiments – petri dishes
- Planning and conducting greenhouse trials – pot experiments
- Planning and conducting mini field trials
- Manage microbial collection, multiplication and identification
- Measure raw material consistency and volumes used for production
- Write reports for QC checks and trial results
Experience:
- Minimum 1-2 years’ experience working in Quality Control
- Preferred: Working with soil micro-organisms – able to identify and interpret petri dish activity.
Knowledge
- Laboratory Equipment
- Laboratory analysis
- Good Laboratory Practice
- Analytical chemistry
- Soil micro-organisms
- Quality control
- Agriculture
Qualification:
- Undergraduate degree in Microbiology
- Qualified Microbiologist
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Numerical Skills
- Teamwork
- Decisiveness
- Patience
- Computer Skills
- MS Office (Word
- MS Office (Excel
- MS Outlook
- Ability to work independently
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.
The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, Pretoria.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus