Network Services Engineer

Qualifications & Experience: BSc Computer Science Advantageous Certifications: Linux system administrator skills

MPLS & IPSec VPN

FW Experience Checkpoint

ACI UP exposure, transaction switching

Azure hosting knowledge

Red hat & PostgreSQL

SQL knowledge

PCI-DSS compliance experience Other Requirements: Working knowledge of IT systems advantageous

Fluency in English is mandatory

Strong oral and written communications skills

Organisational and prioritisation skills

Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy

Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

Problem Solving

Strategic Planning

Multi-tasking

Quality Focus

Technical Understanding Role Description and Duties: The management of the companys Infrastructure and Network company environment, including the architecture and support of the environment. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Design, implement and maintain network (Routers, Switches, and Firewalls)

Design, implement and maintain hardware and virtual infrastructure (Virtual servers, Hosting servers)

Implement and maintain Microsoft Active directory and exchange

Anti-Virus Implementation, maintenance and support

Monitoring of network and system infrastructure

Enforcing security protocols and policies

