Network Services Engineer
Jun 11, 2021
|Minimum Requirements:
|Qualifications & Experience:
BSc Computer Science
Advantageous Certifications:
- Linux system administrator skills
- MPLS & IPSec VPN
- FW Experience Checkpoint
- ACI UP exposure, transaction switching
- Azure hosting knowledge
- Red hat & PostgreSQL
- SQL knowledge
- PCI-DSS compliance experience
Other Requirements:
- Working knowledge of IT systems advantageous
- Fluency in English is mandatory
- Strong oral and written communications skills
- Organisational and prioritisation skills
- Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy
- Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality
- Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
- Problem Solving
- Strategic Planning
- Multi-tasking
- Quality Focus
- Technical Understanding
|Role Description and Duties:
|The management of the companys Infrastructure and Network company environment, including the architecture and support of the environment.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design, implement and maintain network (Routers, Switches, and Firewalls)
- Design, implement and maintain hardware and virtual infrastructure (Virtual servers, Hosting servers)
- Implement and maintain Microsoft Active directory and exchange
- Anti-Virus Implementation, maintenance and support
- Monitoring of network and system infrastructure
- Enforcing security protocols and policies
- Network environment
- Infrastructure environment
