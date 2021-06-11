Network Services Engineer

Jun 11, 2021

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & Experience:

BSc Computer Science

Advantageous Certifications:

  • Linux system administrator skills
  • MPLS & IPSec VPN
  • FW Experience Checkpoint
  • ACI UP exposure, transaction switching
  • Azure hosting knowledge
  • Red hat & PostgreSQL
  • SQL knowledge
  • PCI-DSS compliance experience

Other Requirements:

  • Working knowledge of IT systems advantageous
  • Fluency in English is mandatory
  • Strong oral and written communications skills
  • Organisational and prioritisation skills
  • Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy
  • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality
  • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
  • Problem Solving
  • Strategic Planning
  • Multi-tasking
  • Quality Focus
  • Technical Understanding
Role Description and Duties:
The management of the companys Infrastructure and Network company environment, including the architecture and support of the environment.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design, implement and maintain network (Routers, Switches, and Firewalls)
  • Design, implement and maintain hardware and virtual infrastructure (Virtual servers, Hosting servers)
  • Implement and maintain Microsoft Active directory and exchange
  • Anti-Virus Implementation, maintenance and support
  • Monitoring of network and system infrastructure
  • Enforcing security protocols and policies
  • Network environment
  • Infrastructure environment

Learn more/Apply for this position