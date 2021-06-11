Occupational Health & Safety Officer at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose

To co-ordinate, support and advise the Bank on all aspects with regards to Health and Safety. To develop, manage and monitor standards, processes, communications, training and systems to ensure all responsibilities associated with Health and Safety within the Bank are adhered to.

Internal and External stakeholders

Develop and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Respond and resolve queries from internal and external stakeholder challenges timeously.

Enhance OHS awareness throughout the Bank.

Operational Excellence

Ensure a safe workplace environment without risk to health.

Ensure that all Health & Safety policies, procedures, rules and regulations are adhered to and are regularly reviewed, updated and communicated.

Ensure the Bank meets its statutory obligations in all areas pertaining to health, safety and wellbeing at work, including legislation training and reporting.

Ensure the completion and regular review of risk assessments for all work equipment and operations.

Identify health and safety representatives in various departments and arrange necessary training.

Ensure that all accidents are documented, investigated and recommended improvements implemented.

Ensure that safety inspections are carried out, fire drills and fire alarms are correctly reported, safety inspections, risk assessments and working procedures are managed and employees are aware of their responsibilities.

Ensure health and safety signs are visible to employees, suppliers, contractors, customers and visitors of the Bank.

Develop health & safety policies, systems of work and procedures.

Ensure full and accurate health and safety and training records are maintained.

Establish a full programme of documented health & safety inspections, audits and checks.

Create a structured programme of health & safety training throughout the Bank.

Manage and create the agenda and distribute minutes for the Health & Safety Committee meetings.

Ensure that all agreed action points are completed within deadlines.

Keep up to date with all aspects of relevant health, safety & welfare at work legislation and communicate relevant changes to the Bank.

Provide regular reports to the Human Resources Manager and/or Management Team on relevant health and safety activities.

Participate in monthly meetings when required to report on relevant health & safety matters.

Liaise with suppliers.

Perform any other reasonable duties which may be required by management from time to time.

Training

Arrange training for health and safety representation throughout the Bank.

Stay abreast of regulatory changes and communicate such information to all stakeholders.

Coordinate awareness for the health and safety on a regular basis and during induction.

Desired Skills:

Excellent organizational and motivational skills

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills

Detail Oriented

Analytical skills

Problem Solving skills

Ability to present and explain health and safety topics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position