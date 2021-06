Plumber

A key client is seeking to recruit three (3) Trade Tested Plumbers for their Berea office:

Minimum Requirements:

Trade Tested Plumber certificate

5 years minimum experience

Registered with PRIB

Must be available to start immediately

Key candidates should send their cvs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Plumber

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position