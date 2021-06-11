Position of Software Developer Security at Fourier Recruitment

The Client is a global supplier of premium long-distance digital radio communication technology and a partner of choice for the worlds leading radio manufacturers and system integrators. In satellite-denied environments or where fixed communication infrastructure is not preferred, our technology provides a robust alternative and thrives where other technology cant. By delivering unsurpassed data speed, voice clarity and reach, we maximise the potential of your operations.
- Develop communications security (COMSEC) solutions conformant with FIPS standards
- Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions
- Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams
- Perform security req
Minimum Requirements
- Requirements 2 to 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
- A degree in one of the following:
- B.Eng Electronic Engineering,
- B.Eng Computer Engineering, or
- B.Sc Computer Science or Similar
- Experience writing software in C for embedded platforms
- Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms
- Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography
- Experience with developing software in conformance a with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)
- Familiarity or experien