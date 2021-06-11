Position of Software Developer Security at Fourier Recruitment

The Client is a global supplier of premium long-distance digital radio communication technology and a partner of choice for the worlds leading radio manufacturers and system integrators. In satellite-denied environments or where fixed communication infrastructure is not preferred, our technology provides a robust alternative and thrives where other technology cant. By delivering unsurpassed data speed, voice clarity and reach, we maximise the potential of your operations.

Develop communications security (COMSEC) solutions conformant with FIPS standards

Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions

Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams

Perform security req

Minimum Requirements

Requirements 2 to 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

B.Eng Electronic Engineering,

B.Eng Computer Engineering, or

B.Sc Computer Science or Similar

Experience writing software in C for embedded platforms

Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms

Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography

Experience with developing software in conformance a with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)

Familiarity or experien

