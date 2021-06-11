As a Power Platform Team Lead you will be responsible for:
- managing a team of Power Platform resources across South Africa
- host and/or support the Company’s Account Managers in pre-sales activities
- ability to form customer relationships and communicate clearly to customers
- provide support and guidance to your team members on projects and tasks
- participate in the development of client Power Platform solutions
This will further entail:
- manage Microsoft funding program tracks (MCAP, ECIF, JMA)
- collaborating with national development teams
- system analysis
- development of technical specifications
- building Power Apps
- building of Power Automate Flows
- building of Power Virtual Agents chatbots
The successful candidate will be a self-motivated individual, who is eager to learn and grow, and can work under dynamic conditions and within deadlines.
Qualifications:
- 3+ years’ experience with Power Platform tools or equivalent low code development tools
- 3-5 years’ experience with SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and SP Online)
- Microsoft Certifications (PL-100 + PL-200 + PL-400 or PL-600)
- Experience building multiple apps and flows
- Experience using Dataverse (CDS) for Power Apps and/or Microsoft Teams
- Experience using Dataflows and Data Gateways
- Solid understanding of Software design principles and best practice
- Familiar with Agile and SCRUM development methodologies
- Eager to learn new methodologies and technologies
Requirements:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Interest in creating comprehensive user experiences
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate in a fluid team environment
- Member of the Power Apps Community
- Familiar with compliance components such as POPIA, GDPR, ISO Document Management
Beneficial:
- Azure resource provisioning experience
- Azure PaaS service configuration experience
- JavaScript experience
- Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience
- Power BI experience
Desired Skills:
- Power Apps
- Microsoft Power Platform
- POPIA
- GDPR
- ISO Document Management
- SharePoint
- SharePoint Online
- Microsoft Certificaqtions
- Dataverse
- Dataflows
- Data Gateways
- Microsoft Teams
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Consulting – Service Provider