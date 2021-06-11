Power Platform – Team Lead

As a Power Platform Team Lead you will be responsible for:

managing a team of Power Platform resources across South Africa

host and/or support the Company’s Account Managers in pre-sales activities

ability to form customer relationships and communicate clearly to customers

provide support and guidance to your team members on projects and tasks

participate in the development of client Power Platform solutions

This will further entail:

manage Microsoft funding program tracks (MCAP, ECIF, JMA)

collaborating with national development teams

system analysis

development of technical specifications

building Power Apps

building of Power Automate Flows

building of Power Virtual Agents chatbots

The successful candidate will be a self-motivated individual, who is eager to learn and grow, and can work under dynamic conditions and within deadlines.

Qualifications:

3+ years’ experience with Power Platform tools or equivalent low code development tools

3-5 years’ experience with SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and SP Online)

Microsoft Certifications (PL-100 + PL-200 + PL-400 or PL-600)

Experience building multiple apps and flows

Experience using Dataverse (CDS) for Power Apps and/or Microsoft Teams

Experience using Dataflows and Data Gateways

Solid understanding of Software design principles and best practice

Familiar with Agile and SCRUM development methodologies

Eager to learn new methodologies and technologies

Requirements:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Interest in creating comprehensive user experiences

Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate in a fluid team environment

Member of the Power Apps Community

Familiar with compliance components such as POPIA, GDPR, ISO Document Management

Beneficial:

Azure resource provisioning experience

Azure PaaS service configuration experience

JavaScript experience

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience

Power BI experience

Desired Skills:

Power Apps

Microsoft Power Platform

POPIA

GDPR

ISO Document Management

SharePoint

SharePoint Online

Microsoft Certificaqtions

Dataverse

Dataflows

Data Gateways

Microsoft Teams

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Consulting – Service Provider

