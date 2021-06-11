Power Platform – Team Lead

Jun 11, 2021

As a Power Platform Team Lead you will be responsible for:

  • managing a team of Power Platform resources across South Africa
  • host and/or support the Company’s Account Managers in pre-sales activities
  • ability to form customer relationships and communicate clearly to customers
  • provide support and guidance to your team members on projects and tasks
  • participate in the development of client Power Platform solutions

This will further entail:

  • manage Microsoft funding program tracks (MCAP, ECIF, JMA)
  • collaborating with national development teams
  • system analysis
  • development of technical specifications
  • building Power Apps
  • building of Power Automate Flows
  • building of Power Virtual Agents chatbots

The successful candidate will be a self-motivated individual, who is eager to learn and grow, and can work under dynamic conditions and within deadlines.

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years’ experience with Power Platform tools or equivalent low code development tools
  • 3-5 years’ experience with SharePoint [Phone Number Removed]; and SP Online)
  • Microsoft Certifications (PL-100 + PL-200 + PL-400 or PL-600)
  • Experience building multiple apps and flows
  • Experience using Dataverse (CDS) for Power Apps and/or Microsoft Teams
  • Experience using Dataflows and Data Gateways
  • Solid understanding of Software design principles and best practice
  • Familiar with Agile and SCRUM development methodologies
  • Eager to learn new methodologies and technologies

Requirements:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Interest in creating comprehensive user experiences
  • Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate in a fluid team environment
  • Member of the Power Apps Community
  • Familiar with compliance components such as POPIA, GDPR, ISO Document Management

Beneficial:

  • Azure resource provisioning experience
  • Azure PaaS service configuration experience
  • JavaScript experience
  • Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) experience
  • Power BI experience

Desired Skills:

  • Power Apps
  • Microsoft Power Platform
  • POPIA
  • GDPR
  • ISO Document Management
  • SharePoint
  • SharePoint Online
  • Microsoft Certificaqtions
  • Dataverse
  • Dataflows
  • Data Gateways
  • Microsoft Teams

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Consulting – Service Provider

