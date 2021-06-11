Process Engineer

Jun 11, 2021

6 Month Contract Project Base Position

Min Requirements:

  • S4/N6 Diploma in Engineering or may consider equivalent experience
  • At least 2 years’ experience in an automotive environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent Problem Solving and Technical skills and full competencies
  • Proficiency with blueprint interpretation and knowledgably in GD&T
  • Strong initiative and the ability to work well in a team environment
  • Good understanding of core tools

Responsibilities:

  • Plan and visualize activities to target FMEA/Control plan review and improvement
  • Lead activities to achieve meeting of targets & deadlines assigned to function
  • Plan and implement/oversee activities to conform process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality manufacturing
  • Plan and visualize activities to confirm process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality system and best practice
  • Identify and prioritize areas and /or characteristics requiring the most urgent intervention
  • Lead and conclude projects to improve process capability and reduce variation in a sustainable manner
  • Travel as necessary to support operations and affiliates
  • Perform other assigned duties incidental to the occupation
  • Please submit CV and all Copies of Qualifications.
  • If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • blueprint interpretation
  • core tools
  • DG&T
  • automotive sector experience
  • process improvement
  • Production Planning
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

