Process Engineer
6 Month Contract Project Base Position
Min Requirements:
- S4/N6 Diploma in Engineering or may consider equivalent experience
- At least 2 years’ experience in an automotive environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent Problem Solving and Technical skills and full competencies
- Proficiency with blueprint interpretation and knowledgably in GD&T
- Strong initiative and the ability to work well in a team environment
- Good understanding of core tools
Responsibilities:
- Plan and visualize activities to target FMEA/Control plan review and improvement
- Lead activities to achieve meeting of targets & deadlines assigned to function
- Plan and implement/oversee activities to conform process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality manufacturing
- Plan and visualize activities to confirm process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality system and best practice
- Identify and prioritize areas and /or characteristics requiring the most urgent intervention
- Lead and conclude projects to improve process capability and reduce variation in a sustainable manner
- Travel as necessary to support operations and affiliates
- Perform other assigned duties incidental to the occupation
Desired Skills:
- blueprint interpretation
- core tools
- DG&T
- automotive sector experience
- process improvement
- Production Planning
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma