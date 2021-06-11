Production Workshop Manager at Ntice Search

Jun 11, 2021

Our client based in Citrusdal is looking for a Production Workshops: Workshop Manager to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trustRequirements and Competencies:

  • Ability to physically carry out tasks on hand
  • Applicable tertiary qualification with continuous learning attitude
  • Ability to respond to emergency repairs as and when needed
  • Relevant and proven experience, preferably within agricultural environment
  • Computer Literacy, including Excel
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
  • Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

Purpose and Responsibilities:This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to:

  1. Strategy
  2. Action Plan & Physical Execution
  3. Procedures and Protocols
  4. Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting
  5. Cost Management
  6. Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units

Key Duties:The job will entail but is not limited to:

  • Management of maintenance and fabrication workshops
  • Drive lean management and operational efficiency
  • Drive Pragma Maintenance Management Software
  • Align with industry best practices
  • Integrate with cross functional internal and external technicians
  • Maintain mechanic training and development

