Production Workshop Manager at Ntice Search

Production Workshop Manager

Our client based in Citrusdal is looking for a Production Workshops: Workshop Manager to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trustRequirements and Competencies:

Ability to physically carry out tasks on hand

Applicable tertiary qualification with continuous learning attitude

Ability to respond to emergency repairs as and when needed

Relevant and proven experience, preferably within agricultural environment

Computer Literacy, including Excel

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment

Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

Purpose and Responsibilities:This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to:

Strategy Action Plan & Physical Execution Procedures and Protocols Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting Cost Management Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units

Key Duties:The job will entail but is not limited to:

Management of maintenance and fabrication workshops

Drive lean management and operational efficiency

Drive Pragma Maintenance Management Software

Align with industry best practices

Integrate with cross functional internal and external technicians

Maintain mechanic training and development

