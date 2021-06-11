Production Workshop Manager at Ntice Search

Our client based in Citrusdal is looking for a Production Workshops: Workshop Manager to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trustRequirements and Competencies:
- Ability to physically carry out tasks on hand
- Applicable tertiary qualification with continuous learning attitude
- Ability to respond to emergency repairs as and when needed
- Relevant and proven experience, preferably within agricultural environment
- Computer Literacy, including Excel
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
- Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble
Purpose and Responsibilities:This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to:
- Strategy
- Action Plan & Physical Execution
- Procedures and Protocols
- Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting
- Cost Management
- Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units
Key Duties:The job will entail but is not limited to:
- Management of maintenance and fabrication workshops
- Drive lean management and operational efficiency
- Drive Pragma Maintenance Management Software
- Align with industry best practices
- Integrate with cross functional internal and external technicians
- Maintain mechanic training and development