Professional Officer HICD at National Research Foundation (NRF)

The Human and Infrastructure Capacity Development (HICD) Directorate of the NRF is responsible for developing institutional research capabilities and infrastructure in parallel with the appropriate human capital to drive the research and development strategies within the South African National System of Innovation (NSI).

The HICD directorate seeks to appoint a Professional Officer.

Key Responsibilities:

Supporting the implementation and management of directorate activities for postgraduate students support to develop a diverse and demographically representative cohort of postgraduates in all fields of research.

Liaison with stakeholders

Drafting of promotional material, strategic documents, frameworks and reports

Implementation, monitoring and evaluation of business processes

Organise and coordinate events such as workshops, conferences and symposia

Financial reporting and monitoring

Contract administration

Develop, update and maintain databases

Document management

Data analytics

Key Requirements

A post graduate degree or equivalent qualification. A Master’s degree will be an advantage and is preferred

A minimum of three years of relevant work experience

Research administration experience

An understanding of the South African Science and Higher Education landscape and understanding of the South African National System of Innovation

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Strong team player with the ability to work under pressure

Critical thinking and analytical skills

Time management and problem solving skills

Report writing and presentation skills

Project management skills

Financial management

Computer proficiency

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by logging to [URL Removed] and apply online. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant’s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Closing Date: 25 June 2021

The NRF offers a challenging career and competitive remuneration package which is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress and the appointment to the position will be made in line with the NRFEmployment Equity Plan.

The NRF reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Correspondence will be conducted with the shortlisted candidates only.

Desired Skills:

communications skills

interpersonal skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

