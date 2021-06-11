Project Engineer HVAC

Jun 11, 2021

Professional Engineer advantageous
B.Eng/BSc or BTech Mechanical Engineering
Masters in Mechanical Engineer or an MBA would be highly advantageous
Not less than 5 years strong experience in the Building Industry

Extensive experience gained in Project Management, detailed design and cost controlling of refurbished and new Projects in the Commercial Building Environment.
Examples, Retail industry, Office Blocks, Leisure and Hotel, Data Centres etc.
Commissioning of HVAC systems
Good working knowledge of JBCC Contract Conditions
Computer Literate on Revit

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Building Services
  • mechanical
  • HVAC
  • Revit
  • Cost Estimating

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

