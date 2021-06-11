Project Manager (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions seeks a highly driven Project Manager to take charge of planning, oversight and leading projects from ideation through to completion for a 6-Month Contract role. This position will also require you to liaise with customers in different time-zones, mostly the US, and prior experience working with US-based customers and prospects will prove hugely beneficial. You will also require at least 7 years relevant work experience with 3 being in a similar role, able to multitask and manage varying project elements including coordination & administration, excellent command of the English language and a strong grasp and ability to communicate complex, technical concepts on a high [URL Removed]

Maintain and monitor project plans and project schedules.

Work with the Integrations Director and Technical Solutions Manager (TSM) in managing resources, to ensure that project delivery occurs in the most efficient, cost-effective and timeous way.

Organise, attend and participate in stakeholder meetings.

Document and follow up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Prepare necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Ensure project deadlines are met through firm, regular check-ins with the TSM, Integrations Director, Developers and QA team.

Provide administrative support to the Professional Services Team Leads, where needed.

Undertake project tasks as required.

Ensure projects adhere to framework and all documentation is maintained appropriately for each project.

Assess project risks and issues and provide solutions and/or visibility to these risks timeously.

Attend prospect engagements (customer workshops to unpack requirements, technical environments, implementation, etc.).

Feedback to the Product team on possible enhancement for the products.

Solution Delivery & Efficiency

Assist TSM in ensuring solutions are realistically deliverable and as standard as possible.

Understand on a high level the UI and business requirements to effectively manage progress and delivery.

Support TSM in ensuring accurate and complete technical documentation of solutions for internal or external usage.

Work closely with Customer Success Account Manager (CSAM), TSM and Developers to ensure successful delivery of the solution.

Consider technical interdependencies of projects.

Analyse risk and report problems.

Support

Liaise with the Product team and support in order to have product issues resolved in a timely fashion and according to severity.

Liaise with the ITOps and support teams in order to have the IT related issues resolved in a timely fashion and according to severity.

REQUIREMENTS:

Min 7 years relevant work experience and 3 in a similar role.

Experience in working with US-based customers and prospects.

Project management, coordination or administration experience.

Excellent command of the English language.

Able to grasp and communicate complex, technical concepts on a high level.

Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously.

Flexibility and ability to work overtime when required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong leadership skills high level of drive, initiative; assertive.

Able to mediate opposing viewpoints.

Adaptable and ability to multi-task.

Team player.

Organised.

Proactive

Hardworking and conscientious.

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative).

Ethical.

Must thrive in fast moving environment.

Ability to prioritise.

Capacity to manage high stress situations.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position