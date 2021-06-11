Project Services Accountant at Deloitte 4

- Assists the Project Director/ Project Manager throughout the QRM process
- Assists Business in collating the required information (such as the project plan, billing schedule and resourcing) to open a project code
- Verifies accuracy and completeness of information required to open project codes
- Enforces compliance in the way that codes are opened
- Oversees the code opening integration of Phoenix to SAP S/4HANA , and loads any additional information required by SAP
- Ensures timeous and accurate opening and closing of engagement codes (by self or Business if applicable)
- Manages time recording and expenses claims in relation to the pre-loaded project plan
- Manages billing based on the project plan and instruction from Business
- Submit zero rated/ exempt VAT invoices to the Regional Tax Hub for tax compliance checks
- Tracks unapproved expenses
- Tracks missing time sheets and unapproved overtime
- Reviews forecast revenue based on project plan, in line with firm policy
- Effect any required adjustments, based on instruction from Business, to the monthly forecast to ensure accurate revenue recognition
- Initiates credit notes on request from Business and submits to the Business Partner for review
- Ensures profit/loss impact of projects after project completion are reviewed correctly
- Assists Business with project code closure
- Manages project code closure, with no activity, via a monthly clean-up
- Manages replacement of Project Owners (Manager, Billing Partner, Proxy, project leaders or AR Party) on SAP
- Resolves queries relating to project services data or process
- Provides assistance and system training to project leaders on SAP activities relating to WIP and revenue reviews, rebates, provisions and revenue recognition reconciliations
- Manages Project Services close over month-end
- Performs first-level revenue analysis and combined with cost analysis from the General Accounting Senior Accountant, provides feedback to the Country/ Regional/ Service Line Business Partner/s on the results
- Manages Project Services Accountants and Administrators
Governance:
- Communicates and updates the Project Services Specialist on Country/ Regional Project Services movements
- Attends Africa-wide: Project Services team meetings and training
Complies with standardised processes and controls
Desired Skills:
- Project
- Services
- Accountant