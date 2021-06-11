React Native Developer

We are looking for a React Native Developer to join our Gauteng based team. If you are passionate about React Development and have some skills and experience to back the passion up, please get in contact.

Further details:

Location: Gauteng (currently still working from home)

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Intermediate

Focus Technology: React Native

Ideally someone with a design background/ UX experience

Front-end Development

HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery

SASS and LESS

Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial

Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)

Skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD), Figma, or similar programs

Consulting with clients to understand their goals

Conducting usability testing

Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows

Creating product prototypes

Developing personas and usage scenarios

Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience

Conducting competitor and customer analysis

