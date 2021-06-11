We are looking for a React Native Developer to join our Gauteng based team. If you are passionate about React Development and have some skills and experience to back the passion up, please get in contact.
Further details:
Location: Gauteng (currently still working from home)
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Intermediate
- Focus Technology: React Native
- Ideally someone with a design background/ UX experience
- Front-end Development
- HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery
- SASS and LESS
- Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial
- Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)
- Skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD), Figma, or similar programs
- Consulting with clients to understand their goals
- Conducting usability testing
- Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
- Creating product prototypes
- Developing personas and usage scenarios
- Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
- Conducting competitor and customer analysis