Receptionist

RESPONSIBILITIES
Switchboard
? Answer and address incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner.(Within 3 rings)
? Clearly determine the purpose of the call.
? Deal with queries and provide correct information.
? Screening of calls and forwarding calls to relevant personnel.
? Recording of messages / email messages accurately to relevant personnel.
? Report Telephone faults. Follow up until fault has been resolved.
Receiving Visitors
? Maintain a neat and well-groomed appearance.
? Maintain an attentive posture.
? Respond professionally to visitors and callers.
? Greet visitors appropriately.
? Determine Visitors need in a professional Manner.
? Offer Refreshments to visitors where appropriate.
? Direct visitors to the correct person.
? Clarify customer / visitor’s needs.
? Provide solutions and support to the customer/ visitors using knowledge of company
Products and services.
? Deal effectively with difficult visitors and customers.
? Ensure that Someone is available at Reception if you are carrying out a function in the office or on break.
? Screening of visitors and staff – recording temperature readings.
? Also making sure visitors and staff sanitise before coming into the office.
? Ensuring all visitors and staff have the mandatory masks before entering the offices.
Company Representation
? Maintain Confidentiality & Show discretion.
? Represent organization in an ethical and professional manner.
? Adhere to company policies and procedures.
? Maintain a complete knowledge of rules and regulations of the company.
? Remain calm under pressure.
Communication skills
? Write well using correct grammar and spelling.
? Communicate verbally with confidence and clarity
? Ask effective questions.
? Listen actively and respond with empathy.
? Follow instructions properly
? Keep calm when dealing with irate customers
Manage Mail
? Sort and Distribute incoming mail.
? Prepare outgoing mail
? Courier packages/mail
Clerical/Secretarial Support
? Photocopy and collate documents.
? Fax or scan documents.
? Maintain equipment and report any Faults/ malfunctions.
? Provide Nashua with meter readings for all office equipment. (for ops office , Design team, admin office, dcr
offices)
? Reporting faults of the printers and ordering of ink cartridges/toners. Ensuring that new toners are fitted into the
machine.
? Maintain an adequate inventory of office supplies (Monitor, control and order office supplies).
? Maintain the general filing system and file all correspondence accurately.
? Must be proficient in Microsoft office.
? Typing
? Data Capturing
? Ordering (with signed order notes) and distributing of office stationery
? Laminating documents
? Prepare correspondence and documents when requested.
? Update databases (Emergency Listing) on a monthly basis, Verify all tenants details
? Extract from local news sources articles that are relevant to the company and surrounding area that’s of interest
and forwarding it to management
Organize meetings
? Book boardroom.( meetings)
? Set up board room with necessary stationery, equipment and refreshments.
? Make sure that the boardroom is neat and tidy at all times.
? Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences and conference calls
? Typing of minutes.
? Booking of flights
? Booking of accommodation
? Booking of rental vehicles
? Printing of documents as and when needed
Reception Area Maintenance
? Keep reception area clean and neat.
? Maintain and organize reading material.
? Making sure that the cleaner appointed is maintaining a good clean office.
? Ensure that we have ample cleaning supplies.
Monitor Security
? Monitor people coming and going through the reception doors.
? Be aware of and report suspicious activity.
Kitchen
? Ordering of all kitchen needs ( with signed order notes) eg. Refreshments and cleaning products.
? Ordering of coffee bean for the coffee machine for DCR & BLC
? Ordering of water for office
? Maintaining the kitchen, Overseeing that the Cleaner is doing her duties.
Skills
– Matric
– 2-4 Years similar experience
– Clear Criminal record
– Strong organising skills
Desired Skills:
- Reception
- Admin
- Clerical
About The Employer:
My client is one of the biggest retailers in the Durban North area.