Receptionist

RESPONSIBILITIES

Switchboard

? Answer and address incoming phone calls in a timely and polite manner.(Within 3 rings)

? Clearly determine the purpose of the call.

? Deal with queries and provide correct information.

? Screening of calls and forwarding calls to relevant personnel.

? Recording of messages / email messages accurately to relevant personnel.

? Report Telephone faults. Follow up until fault has been resolved.

Receiving Visitors

? Maintain a neat and well-groomed appearance.

? Maintain an attentive posture.

? Respond professionally to visitors and callers.

? Greet visitors appropriately.

? Determine Visitors need in a professional Manner.

? Offer Refreshments to visitors where appropriate.

? Direct visitors to the correct person.

? Clarify customer / visitor’s needs.

? Provide solutions and support to the customer/ visitors using knowledge of company

Products and services.

? Deal effectively with difficult visitors and customers.

? Ensure that Someone is available at Reception if you are carrying out a function in the office or on break.

? Screening of visitors and staff – recording temperature readings.

? Also making sure visitors and staff sanitise before coming into the office.

? Ensuring all visitors and staff have the mandatory masks before entering the offices.

Company Representation

? Maintain Confidentiality & Show discretion.

? Represent organization in an ethical and professional manner.

? Adhere to company policies and procedures.

? Maintain a complete knowledge of rules and regulations of the company.

? Remain calm under pressure.

Communication skills

? Write well using correct grammar and spelling.

? Communicate verbally with confidence and clarity

? Ask effective questions.

? Listen actively and respond with empathy.

? Follow instructions properly

? Keep calm when dealing with irate customers

Manage Mail

? Sort and Distribute incoming mail.

? Prepare outgoing mail

? Courier packages/mail

Clerical/Secretarial Support

? Photocopy and collate documents.

? Fax or scan documents.

? Maintain equipment and report any Faults/ malfunctions.

? Provide Nashua with meter readings for all office equipment. (for ops office , Design team, admin office, dcr

offices)

? Reporting faults of the printers and ordering of ink cartridges/toners. Ensuring that new toners are fitted into the

machine.

? Maintain an adequate inventory of office supplies (Monitor, control and order office supplies).

? Maintain the general filing system and file all correspondence accurately.

? Must be proficient in Microsoft office.

? Typing

? Data Capturing

? Ordering (with signed order notes) and distributing of office stationery

? Laminating documents

? Prepare correspondence and documents when requested.

? Update databases (Emergency Listing) on a monthly basis, Verify all tenants details

? Extract from local news sources articles that are relevant to the company and surrounding area that’s of interest

and forwarding it to management

Organize meetings

? Book boardroom.( meetings)

? Set up board room with necessary stationery, equipment and refreshments.

? Make sure that the boardroom is neat and tidy at all times.

? Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences and conference calls

? Typing of minutes.

? Booking of flights

? Booking of accommodation

? Booking of rental vehicles

? Printing of documents as and when needed

Reception Area Maintenance

? Keep reception area clean and neat.

? Maintain and organize reading material.

? Making sure that the cleaner appointed is maintaining a good clean office.

? Ensure that we have ample cleaning supplies.

Monitor Security

? Monitor people coming and going through the reception doors.

? Be aware of and report suspicious activity.

Kitchen

? Ordering of all kitchen needs ( with signed order notes) eg. Refreshments and cleaning products.

? Ordering of coffee bean for the coffee machine for DCR & BLC

? Ordering of water for office

? Maintaining the kitchen, Overseeing that the Cleaner is doing her duties.

Skills

– Matric

– 2-4 Years similar experience

– Clear Criminal record

– Strong organising skills

Desired Skills:

Reception

Admin

Clerical

About The Employer:

My client is one of the biggest retailers in the Durban North area.

Learn more/Apply for this position