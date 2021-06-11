An exciting position for a Recruiter has become available at a top recruitment agency based in Sandton, Johannesburg. At least 4+ years of recruiting experience in a recruiting environment will certainly position you well to be considered for this position.
The responsibilities include some of the following:
- Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
- Matching and placing finance candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met
- Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates
- Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills
- Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates
- Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements
- Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients
- Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, department background, job descriptions, culture and expectation-setting
- Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle
- Cold Calling to generate new business Business Development
- Market and industry research and due-diligence.
About The Employer:
Education:
- Grade 12
- Relevant qualification (Diploma / Degree)
Experience:
- 4+ years working experience in a recruitment environment
- Experience in a sales field would be an added advantage
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook
Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Adjust to change quickly
- Communicate effectively
- Good interpersonal skills
- Relationship Building Skills
- Time Management Skills