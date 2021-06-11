Recruiter

An exciting position for a Recruiter has become available at a top recruitment agency based in Sandton, Johannesburg. At least 4+ years of recruiting experience in a recruiting environment will certainly position you well to be considered for this position.

The responsibilities include some of the following:

Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle

Matching and placing finance candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met

Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates

Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills

Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates

Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements

Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients

Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, department background, job descriptions, culture and expectation-setting

Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle

Cold Calling to generate new business Business Development

Market and industry research and due-diligence.

About The Employer:

Education:

Grade 12

Relevant qualification (Diploma / Degree)

Experience:

4+ years working experience in a recruitment environment

Experience in a sales field would be an added advantage

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook

Skills:

Attention to detail

Team player

Adjust to change quickly

Communicate effectively

Good interpersonal skills

Relationship Building Skills

Time Management Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position