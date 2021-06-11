Recruiter

An exciting position for a Recruiter has become available at a top recruitment agency based in Sandton, Johannesburg. At least 4+ years of recruiting experience in a recruiting environment will certainly position you well to be considered for this position.

The responsibilities include some of the following:

  • Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
  • Matching and placing finance candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met
  • Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates
  • Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills
  • Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates
  • Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements
  • Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients
  • Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, department background, job descriptions, culture and expectation-setting
  • Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle
  • Cold Calling to generate new business Business Development
  • Market and industry research and due-diligence.

About The Employer:

Education:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant qualification (Diploma / Degree)

Experience:

  • 4+ years working experience in a recruitment environment
  • Experience in a sales field would be an added advantage
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook

Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Team player
  • Adjust to change quickly
  • Communicate effectively
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Relationship Building Skills
  • Time Management Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position