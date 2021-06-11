Reporting & Wellness Specialist at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Reporting & Wellness Specialist is vacant. The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: HR Operations and forms part of the Corporate Services Department. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.
The total remuneration package for this position is R707 020 – R883 828 per annum negotiable based on qualifications and experience.
The closing date for applications is Friday, 18 June 2021.
Key Performance Areas (KPAs):
The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: HR Operations through the following key performance areas (KPA’s):
- Oversight and management of The Schemes Employee Wellness Initiatives.
- Management and guidance in the design and development of the Wellness strategy, frameworks and policies ensuring alignment to business needs and objectives.
- Managing Relationships with Wellness Providers.
- Conduct Research on best practices and trends relating to the EAP.
- Conduct workshops to educate the Employees on the Schemes processes, policies and services as well as developing awareness campaigns on EAP programmes.
- Implement best practice Employee Assistance Programmes, medical management, wellness campaigns and programmes to ensure a healthy and productive workforce.
- Compile Reports on the utilisation of the EAP of a monthly and quarterly basis to ensure that any problems are addressed.
- Management of key Wellness projects and Wellness budget.
- Assist with Divisional reporting.
Qualification requirements are:
- At least Degree or National Diploma in Social work, Psychology, Human Resources or similar.
- At least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role with 3 years management experience.
- Be organised and have excellent planning and time management skills.
- Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities.
- Have excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
- Have the ability to work well as part of a team.
- Be computer literate on advanced level.
- Must have advanced Ms Excel Skills and PowerPoint Skills.
- Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail. Innovation (new initiatives).
- Drivers Licence.
- Self-motivated and pro-active with strong negotiation and counselling skills.
- Have resilient pressure management abilities.
Desirable:
- Understanding of medical schemes industry.
- Membership or accreditation with a professional body.
Desired Skills:
- Employee Wellness Initiatives
- Wellness strategy
- Wellness Providers
- Employee Assistance Programmes
- Wellness campaigns
- Wellness projects
- Wellness budget
- Divisional reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma