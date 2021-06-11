Reporting & Wellness Specialist at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Reporting & Wellness Specialist is vacant. The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: HR Operations and forms part of the Corporate Services Department. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is R707 020 – R883 828 per annum negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 18 June 2021.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: HR Operations through the following key performance areas (KPA’s):

Oversight and management of The Schemes Employee Wellness Initiatives.

Management and guidance in the design and development of the Wellness strategy, frameworks and policies ensuring alignment to business needs and objectives.

Managing Relationships with Wellness Providers.

Conduct Research on best practices and trends relating to the EAP.

Conduct workshops to educate the Employees on the Schemes processes, policies and services as well as developing awareness campaigns on EAP programmes.

Implement best practice Employee Assistance Programmes, medical management, wellness campaigns and programmes to ensure a healthy and productive workforce.

Compile Reports on the utilisation of the EAP of a monthly and quarterly basis to ensure that any problems are addressed.

Management of key Wellness projects and Wellness budget.

Assist with Divisional reporting.

Qualification requirements are:

At least Degree or National Diploma in Social work, Psychology, Human Resources or similar.

At least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role with 3 years management experience.

Be organised and have excellent planning and time management skills.

Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities.

Have excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Have the ability to work well as part of a team.

Be computer literate on advanced level.

Must have advanced Ms Excel Skills and PowerPoint Skills.

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail. Innovation (new initiatives).

Drivers Licence.

Self-motivated and pro-active with strong negotiation and counselling skills.

Have resilient pressure management abilities.

Desirable:

Understanding of medical schemes industry.

Membership or accreditation with a professional body.

