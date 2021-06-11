Reporting & Wellness Specialist at Government Employees Medical Scheme

Jun 11, 2021

The position of Reporting & Wellness Specialist is vacant. The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will report directly to the Senior Manager: HR Operations and forms part of the Corporate Services Department. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is R707 020 – R883 828 per annum negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 18 June 2021.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):
The Reporting & Wellness Specialist will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: HR Operations through the following key performance areas (KPA’s):

  • Oversight and management of The Schemes Employee Wellness Initiatives.
  • Management and guidance in the design and development of the Wellness strategy, frameworks and policies ensuring alignment to business needs and objectives.
  • Managing Relationships with Wellness Providers.
  • Conduct Research on best practices and trends relating to the EAP.
  • Conduct workshops to educate the Employees on the Schemes processes, policies and services as well as developing awareness campaigns on EAP programmes.
  • Implement best practice Employee Assistance Programmes, medical management, wellness campaigns and programmes to ensure a healthy and productive workforce.
  • Compile Reports on the utilisation of the EAP of a monthly and quarterly basis to ensure that any problems are addressed.
  • Management of key Wellness projects and Wellness budget.
  • Assist with Divisional reporting.

Qualification requirements are:

  • At least Degree or National Diploma in Social work, Psychology, Human Resources or similar.
  • At least 5 years’ work experience in a similar role with 3 years management experience.
  • Be organised and have excellent planning and time management skills.
  • Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities.
  • Have excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Have the ability to work well as part of a team.
  • Be computer literate on advanced level.
  • Must have advanced Ms Excel Skills and PowerPoint Skills.
  • Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail. Innovation (new initiatives).
  • Drivers Licence.
  • Self-motivated and pro-active with strong negotiation and counselling skills.
  • Have resilient pressure management abilities.

Desirable:

  • Understanding of medical schemes industry.
  • Membership or accreditation with a professional body.

Desired Skills:

  • Employee Wellness Initiatives
  • Wellness strategy
  • Wellness Providers
  • Employee Assistance Programmes
  • Wellness campaigns
  • Wellness projects
  • Wellness budget
  • Divisional reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

