Senior Android Developer

The Role: A leader in the Health Sector has an extremely exciting project they are embarking on and requires your Developement Expertise to drive the project successfully.The ideal incumbent Designs, develops, and implements Android mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.Android developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environmentsSkills and Experience: The senior Android developer must have a competent understanding of:

The system development life cycle and can explain the Java developer role in each stage

Thedefined system development tools, processes and workflows

Thedistinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

Theimportance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it

Thetechnologies used and the systems components structure

Thedomain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations

Key Accountabilities: Technical Requirements:

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Familiar with UML

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Attention to detail

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

J2EE

Android

WebLogic, Apache

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

2+ year user interface analyst experience

Java related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

