The Role: A leader in the Health Sector has an extremely exciting project they are embarking on and requires your Developement Expertise to drive the project successfully.The ideal incumbent Designs, develops, and implements Android mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.Android developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environmentsSkills and Experience: The senior Android developer must have a competent understanding of:
- The system development life cycle and can explain the Java developer role in each stage
- Thedefined system development tools, processes and workflows
- Thedistinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
- Theimportance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it
- Thetechnologies used and the systems components structure
- Thedomain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations
Key Accountabilities: Technical Requirements:
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
- Familiar with UML
- Ability to learn new languages and technologies
- Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team
- Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
- Attention to detail
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Android Studio
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
- J2EE
- Android
- WebLogic, Apache
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience
- Java related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge