Senior Developer

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems
- 5+ Years experience developing Desktop and/or Web Applications
- Knowledge of Progress OpenEdge programming language and related frameworks
- Strong understanding of software design principles, industry standards, architecture and navigation.
- Extensive professional experience with Object-Oriented Languages.
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Architecture.
- Experience with Relational Databases; DB design, stored procedures, T-SQL, DB architecture.
- Certification on OpenEdge Reference Architecture(OERA) advantageous.
- Proven track record in working in an agile team.
|Role Description and Duties:
|Senior developers determine and identify high-level functional and technical requirements on the basis of interactions with the user community and knowledge of enterprise architecture. Design architectures, including the software, hardware and communications, to support the total requirements, as well as to provide for present and future cross-functional requirements and interfaces.
Senior developers interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction. Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products. Develop high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging and documentation. Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms.
Perform programming and related tasks, which include
Other duties include:
Continuous Improvement of:
Always be Accountable for what you do and work on
Provide guidance to team on best practice solutions
Review root cause analysis of issues ensuring implementation of the solution
Identify areas to improve system performance and availability
Resolve complex technical design issues
Possess up-to-date knowledge of technological developments in the industry
Possess strong problem solving and decision-making skills while using good judgment
Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure
Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers