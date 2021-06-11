Senior Developer

Senior developers determine and identify high-level functional and technical requirements on the basis of interactions with the user community and knowledge of enterprise architecture. Design architectures, including the software, hardware and communications, to support the total requirements, as well as to provide for present and future cross-functional requirements and interfaces. Senior developers interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction. Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new software products. Develop high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging and documentation. Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms. Perform programming and related tasks, which include Planning, Estimations and Implementation

Writing code

Debugging errors

Testing

Technical Investigations

Write technical documentation

Code Reviews Other duties include: Communication with stakeholders

Provide support to Management

Provide mentorship and guidance to Mid-Level and Junior Developers

Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Continuous Improvement of: Skills and Ability

Work Throughput

Communication

Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)

Estimations Always be Accountable for what you do and work on Provide guidance to team on best practice solutions Review root cause analysis of issues ensuring implementation of the solution Identify areas to improve system performance and availability Resolve complex technical design issues Possess up-to-date knowledge of technological developments in the industry Possess strong problem solving and decision-making skills while using good judgment Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers