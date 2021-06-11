Senior Functional System Analyst – Front Office – Rosebank – R720k to R1.2m at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Specialist fintech consulting firm in Rosebank is currently looking for a passionate Senior Functional and Technical System Analyst – Front Office (Calypso / Murex / Front arena) to provide Capital Markets knowledge and practical application of business analysis in order to design, develop and implement functional and technical system solutions to Capital Markets challenges.

If you have an interest in financial markets and strong Front Office and Risk business contextual knowledge then this role might just be for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

5-7 years Calypso system experience

B.Sc. Financial Mathematics, Computer Science or similar degree

Strong Front Office and Risk business contextual knowledge

Strong Treasury context and implementation experience

Front Office and Risk Chapter Team Lead

FIS Front Arena / Calypso / FinMechanics / Murex or similar Capital Markets Software Systems knowledge

Capital Markets subject matter, across asset classes, across business areas

Business Analysis fundamental knowledge

System Configuration and Development fundamental knowledge

Responsibilities:

Understand and clarify client functional and technical system requirements to identify, document and solve client system challenges within the client business context

Deliver functional and technical system solutions to solve client business and system challenges

Ensure that implemented system solutions address the original client business and/ or system requirement with the requisite quality and efficiency that aims to exceed client expectations

Ensure Andile’s continual growth in system analysis competence, competitiveness and innovation through continuous individual learning and development

