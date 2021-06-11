Senior Investment Officer

Minimum Requirements
- An Honours degree in finance, Business, Accounting, Engineering ,or Economic
- A post-graduate qualification such as a CA, CFA or MBA would be a strong advantage
- Minimum of 5 to 7 years experience in appraising, negotiating and closing Project Finance, Corporate Finance, or Structured Finance transactions in a financial institution
- Experience in successful investment, appraisal, analysis and implementation is require
- Successful track record in leading project teams with high level stakeholders and qualified professionals
- Experience in using Financial model
- Experience in doing business in Africa is a requirement
Responsibilities
- Undertake business development in Africa and position the Company as preferred lender/investor/partner
- Initiate and develop new business strategies and opportunities in order to create a pipeline of development impact projects for the Coverage division
- Perform detailed analysis of investment opportunities, including commercial analysis, financial modelling and risk and institutional analysis
- Oversee disbursements to approved projects as well as monitor a projects progress post investment
- Identify opportunities to initiate viable projects, project origination through the facilitation of project preparation, scoping, feasibility studies, and business plans with the intention of closing investment deal
- Increase client base in allocated countries and secure revenue streams that provide the impetus for sustainable profit growth, increased client contact, building of sustainable long-term relationships on multiple level, structured and targeted marketing of service, identification and reporting of growth opportunities
- Manage relationships at various levels with the relevant project stakeholders, partners, and lead promoters, in accordance with the projects development objective
- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, global and regional private businesses, banking and multilateral partners and government officials to further develop specific investment opportunities
