Senior Investment Officer

Minimum Requirements

An Honours degree in finance, Business, Accounting, Engineering ,or Economic

A post-graduate qualification such as a CA, CFA or MBA would be a strong advantage

Minimum of 5 to 7 years experience in appraising, negotiating and closing Project Finance, Corporate Finance, or Structured Finance transactions in a financial institution

Experience in successful investment, appraisal, analysis and implementation is require

Successful track record in leading project teams with high level stakeholders and qualified professionals

Experience in using Financial model

Experience in doing business in Africa is a requirement Responsibilities

Undertake business development in Africa and position the Company as preferred lender/investor/partner

Initiate and develop new business strategies and opportunities in order to create a pipeline of development impact projects for the Coverage division

Perform detailed analysis of investment opportunities, including commercial analysis, financial modelling and risk and institutional analysis

Oversee disbursements to approved projects as well as monitor a projects progress post investment

Identify opportunities to initiate viable projects, project origination through the facilitation of project preparation, scoping, feasibility studies, and business plans with the intention of closing investment deal

Increase client base in allocated countries and secure revenue streams that provide the impetus for sustainable profit growth, increased client contact, building of sustainable long-term relationships on multiple level, structured and targeted marketing of service, identification and reporting of growth opportunities

Manage relationships at various levels with the relevant project stakeholders, partners, and lead promoters, in accordance with the projects development objective

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, global and regional private businesses, banking and multilateral partners and government officials to further develop specific investment opportunities

