Senior Java Developer (Platform team) (CH654) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jun 11, 2021

Ref: CH654

Company purpose

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer. You will form part of the platform team that develops the Platform-as-a-Service product (of the company and who maintains a governance framework for technology and product development. The team describes themselves as follows:

Requirements:

  • 10 years overall experience in information technology.
  • 10+ years experience in full stack development.
  • 5+ years experience in Java development.
  • 10+ years experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

You will be using the following technology:

  • Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8
  • EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI
  • Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5
  • Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)
  • PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)
  • Ubuntu

About the team

  • We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.
  • Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.
  • We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.
  • You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.
  • You are not limited in your actions; this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.
  • Total ownership of the product and your clients.
  • The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with its complex issues, but also creative solutions.
  • A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.

You will get:

  • Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)
  • A MacBook
  • Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion
  • Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)
  • A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park
  • Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance
  • Preference will be given to EE candidates.

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, Preference will be given to EE candidates.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position