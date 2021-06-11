Senior Java Developer (Platform team) (CH654) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Company purpose

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer. You will form part of the platform team that develops the Platform-as-a-Service product (of the company and who maintains a governance framework for technology and product development. The team describes themselves as follows:

Requirements:

10 years overall experience in information technology.

10+ years experience in full stack development.

5+ years experience in Java development.

10+ years experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

You will be using the following technology:

Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8

EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI

Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5

Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)

PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)

Ubuntu

About the team

We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.

Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.

We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.

You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.

You are not limited in your actions; this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.

Total ownership of the product and your clients.

The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with its complex issues, but also creative solutions.

A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.

You will get:

Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

A MacBook

Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

Preference will be given to EE candidates.

