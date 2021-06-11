Senior Solution Architect at Datonomy Solutions

The Senior Solution Architect primarily works with the MONEY business domain experts and business leadership to craft a Money solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective.The Solution primarily is focussed on Money Transactional, N-tier architecture [URL Removed] they focus their attention on a smaller facet of service (the solution package) to make sure that it operates effectively as part of the whole as well as independently as a stand-alone [URL Removed] on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by the enterprise architects and solution practice architects.Takes responsibility for the quality, commercial compliance and technical integrity of the solution being delivered back into the [URL Removed] actively with senior technology / platform systems analysts from across the operational space (both internal subject matter experts and those of the chosen suppliers).Could have a small team of solution architects under his/her guidance.Key Performance AreasComplianceEnsures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT [URL Removed] the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs.Financial ControlUnderstands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable and practical within the RUN model.Personal EffectivenessAbility to explain the complex in laymans terms to bring technology to the massesAccepts and lives the company valuesAccountable for service delivery through own effortsCollaborates effectively with others to achieve personal [URL Removed] accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 [URL Removed] workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects.StrategyModels and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential [URL Removed] defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise [URL Removed] options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns.Technical ConsultationAnalyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved [URL Removed] the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT [URL Removed] a solution and ensure that it:oMeets the business requirementsoMeets the non-functional requirementsoFits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architectsoIs in compliance with the IT strategy.oCan be readily leveraged by other parts of the businessResponds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative [URL Removed] Context Diagrams, Solution Architecture realisation documents (logical and Physical), business case ..Qualifications RequiredMatricBSC / B.Comm Info systems / B.ComptIT Technical skills.(Java, Java Script)Experience requiredSoftware design [URL Removed] process modellingIT ConsultingPolicy Administration knowledgeAWS Cloud certification,2 yrs + Development experience2 yrs + Working experience in Insurance or Banks or Software development housesAgile development experienceAttributes / Competencies: StrategicChange as a Way of ExecutingLeading with influenceCollaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)Agile InnovationCustomer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)

